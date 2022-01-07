County awarded 750,000 for home repairs

SCIOTO — The Scioto County Commissioners and Portsmouth City Government jointly applied for and were awarded a Community Housing Impact and Preservation Grant (CHIP) valued at $750,000.

With the joint effort of the city and county, the grant will be used by low to moderate income households for repair and rehabilitation projects on current owner-occupied homes. The CHIP program provides grants and loans to income eligible homeowners living within Scioto County.

“The Scioto County Commissioners are excited to once again offer this program to the citizens of Scioto County,” Chairman of the Scioto County Commissioners Bryan Davis said.

The purpose of the CHIP program is to repair housing conditions that pose a threat to the health and safety of the occupants or pose an ongoing threat to the structural integrity of the home. Homes must be owner-occupied. The program saves homes from being condemned and helps homeowners stay in their homes.

Projects would include fixing windows, installing a wheel-chair ramp, the aforesaid roof.

”By repairing these homes we help prevent blight and provide a valuable service to our low to middle income homeowners,” Davis said.

CHIP funding is federal funding administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The State of Ohio annually receives a portion of CHIP funding from HUD and is administered by the Ohio Development Services Agency, Office of Community Development (ODSA, OCD).

Dozens of low to middle-income homeowners will benefit from the program. The program has provided over $5 million in repair costs to Scioto County homeowners over the last seven years. Local contractors are used to perform the work.

Applications for the program will be made available in the Commissioner’s office on January 18. Repair work is first come first serve. Awarded Rehab work is based on points. A third party scores applications for selection.

”When we work together we all win,” Davis said.