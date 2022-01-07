ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Rock slides into middle of Sesame Street 'feud'

 4 days ago

The Rock Is Feuding with . . . Cookie Monster???

Step aside, Vin Diesel . . . The Rock has a new nemesis. And his name is Cookie Monster. (???) It all started when a 2004 clip from "Sesame Street" went viral, featuring ELMO getting extremely upset with ZOE's pet rock Rocco. Why? Because Zoe wouldn't let Elmo have Rocco's COOKIE.
Stephen J. Lawrence, ‘Sesame Street’ Composer, Dies at 82

Stephen J. Lawrence, a Daytime Emmy-winning composer for Sesame Street, has died. He was 82. Lawrence died Dec. 30 at Clara Maas Medical Center in Belleville, New Jersey, his wife, Cantor Cathy Lawrence, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. A cause of death was not provided. Born on Sept. 5, 1939, Lawrence served as a composer, music director, arranger, and conductor on longtime children’s television series Sesame Street for more than 30 years. He composed 300-plus songs and scores for the program, including “Fuzzy and Blue (and Orange),” co-written with David Axelrod. He received three Daytime Emmys for outstanding achievement in music direction and...
Dwayne Johnson
Twitter's resurfacing of Elmo's Sesame Street feud with Rocco has made 2022 fun so far

Since a Twitter account posted a 2004 clip of Elmo's feud with Rocco the rock on Monday night, the clip has garnered 8 million views. "The Elmo/Rocco feud is a bit of silly nonsense," says Michelle Jaworski. "It’s incredibly harmless, taps into both our collective nostalgia for Sesame Street and a relatable kind of frustration—being told something that isn’t real, totally is—but gives us clear and surmountable stakes. In the fight between Elmo and Rocco, only one can win."
