The Rock slides into middle of Sesame Street 'feud'

Stephen J. Lawrence, a Daytime Emmy-winning composer for Sesame Street, has died. He was 82.
Lawrence died Dec. 30 at Clara Maas Medical Center in Belleville, New Jersey, his wife, Cantor Cathy Lawrence, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. A cause of death was not provided.
Born on Sept. 5, 1939, Lawrence served as a composer, music director, arranger, and conductor on longtime children’s television series Sesame Street for more than 30 years. He composed 300-plus songs and scores for the program, including “Fuzzy and Blue (and Orange),” co-written with David Axelrod. He received three Daytime Emmys for outstanding achievement in music direction and...
