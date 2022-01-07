Live deer found in car's hatchback during traffic stop

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities are investigating after they say a body was found in Neshaminy State Park Saturday morning. A police source told CBS3’s Alicia Roberts the body was found around 10 a.m. The park was immediately closed to the public as an investigation began. “Something like this does not occur very often and people were very surprised that this occurred,” Trooper Nathan Branosky told CBS3. Authorities said the body is of a Black female between 40- and 50-years-old. She has the name Lisa tattooed on her right arm. CBS3 cameras were there as the Pennsylvania State Police’s forensic team left the park around 5 p.m., along with half a dozen investigators. “We’re still trying to determine the specifics of how long she was there for,” Branosky said. “Currently, her body is at the Bucks County coroner and there will be an autopsy done this week to determine a cause of death.” The park spans 339 acres, including multiple entrances, and sits along the Delaware River in Lower Bucks County. CBS3’s Alicia Roberts contributed to this report.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO