Live deer found in car's hatchback during traffic stop

 4 days ago

NEWBERRYTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Police who pulled over a suspected drunken or drugged driver in Pennsylvania discovered a live deer that had apparently...

CBS Philly

Pennsylvania State Police Release Photo Of Tattoo From Body Found At Neshaminy State Park

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities are investigating after they say a body was found in Neshaminy State Park Saturday morning. A police source told CBS3’s Alicia Roberts the body was found around 10 a.m. The park was immediately closed to the public as an investigation began. “Something like this does not occur very often and people were very surprised that this occurred,” Trooper Nathan Branosky told CBS3. Authorities said the body is of a Black female between 40- and 50-years-old. She has the name Lisa tattooed on her right arm. CBS3 cameras were there as the Pennsylvania State Police’s forensic team left the park around 5 p.m., along with half a dozen investigators. “We’re still trying to determine the specifics of how long she was there for,” Branosky said. “Currently, her body is at the Bucks County coroner and there will be an autopsy done this week to determine a cause of death.” The park spans 339 acres, including multiple entrances, and sits along the Delaware River in Lower Bucks County. CBS3’s Alicia Roberts contributed to this report.
CBS News

North Carolina trooper and driver killed when trooper's brother crashes into patrol car during traffic stop

A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper and a South Carolina man he was detaining were killed Monday night when the trooper's brother, also a trooper, hit a stopped patrol vehicle as he arrived to help with a traffic stop, officials said. The crash happened around 9 p.m. during a traffic stop in the Mooresboro area, the Highway Patrol said in a news release.
Pennsylvania State
CBS Sacramento

45 Pounds Of Meth Found In Car Stolen From California During Traffic Stop In Nebraska

SEWARD, Neb. (AP/CBS13) — Deputies in Nebraska made a surprising find after stopping a tractor-trailer — 45 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in a stolen vehicle being hauled by the semi. The incident happened Dec. 17 but was announced in a news release from the Seward County Sheriff on Tuesday. Deputies stopped the semi that was hauling eight vehicles on Interstate 80 near the Seward exit. Deputies unloaded a 2021 Infiniti SUV for further inspection and found five pounds of methamphetamine in the speaker compartment and another 40 pounds in a spare tire. The street value of the drugs was estimated at $315,000, the sheriff said. Further inspection revealed the Infiniti had been stolen in California. An investigation is continuing with the help of federal agencies, the sheriff said. Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
New York Post

Police discover live deer in car trunk in DUI stop

A Pennsylvania woman had more than junk in her trunk during a traffic stop this week. Newberry Township Police were shocked to find a live deer in the trunk of the 19-year-old’s car when they stopped her Thursday for allegedly driving under the influence. The driver told the officers...
fox40jackson.com

Pennsylvania police find live deer inside car during DUI stop

This deer wasn’t in the headlights – it was in the trunk. Police officers in Pennsylvania were surprised Thursday night when they found a live deer inside the trunk of a driver’s car during a DUI stop, police said. The driver told officers with the Newberry Township...
CBS Minnesota

Missing 82-Year-Old Man Found Safe

UPDATE: Authorities say James Mulari was found safe. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for an 82-year-old man who went missing over the weekend. According to the sheriff’s office, James Mulari was last seen in the Park Rapids area around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. He has not returned to his home in the rural Ogema area. Mulari is described as 5-foot-5 and 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red flannel button-up long sleeve shirt, gray T-shirt and black pants. (credit: Becker County Sheriff’s Office) He was driving a red 2019 Subaru Outback with the Minnesota license plate No. DWM637. Anyone who sees a vehicle or man fitting the description is asked to call the Becker County Sheriff’s Office at 218-847-2661 or their local law enforcement agency.
CBS Sacramento

Search On For Motorcyclist Seen Speeding Around Yuba City, Taunting Officers

YUBA CITY (CBS13) — Authorities are asking for help in finding a motorcyclist who has allegedly been driving recklessly and taunting police around Yuba City. Yuba City police say the suspect has been recently spotted several times speeding around town. Few distinguishing details about the rider have been captured, but at the moment they appear to be riding a white sport-type bike. The rider has been wearing a black full-face helmet along with a leather vest. Officers are now trying to identify and stop the rider before they hurt themselves or anyone else. Anyone who knows who the rider may be is urged to call police at (530) 822-4661.
ABC7 Chicago

Mom tracks down man charged with killing son, setting body on fire: 'I knew that it was him'

BURNHAM, Ill. -- As police investigated the murder of her teenage son, Leslie Bell said she decided to look for the killer on her own. Bell spoke with neighbors to find out who had last been seen with her son, 17-year-old Isaiah Davis. She tracked down and briefly met with the man who is now accused of shooting Davis to death on Oct. 28 in south suburban Burnham.
The Independent

Officer who responded to shooting discovers her own son dead

A police officer who responded to the scene of a shooting in Mississippi at the weekend reportedly discovered the body of her 20-year-old son. The Hazlehurst Police Department was called to the scene of a shooting in the city at about 2am on Sunday, and a body was reported in the road. Police chief Darian Murray said an officer who was called to the shooting was the mother of the victim, as WLBT reported. “We initially responded to the call, not knowing when I made it over there, the person was going to be my son that was laying there,” Laquandia...
