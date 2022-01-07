How is COVID affecting student, teacher absenteeism in Newport County schools? We checked.

Amid the recent surge in COVID cases across the country, three Newport County school districts have seen a drop in teacher and student attendance because of the virus.

On Thursday, Middletown Superintendent Rosemarie Kraeger said 23% of the district's students were absent the previous day, and about 14 classrooms were without their regular teachers.

"That's a lot," Kraeger said, who believes these absences are directly related to current COVID cases within the community.

"I believe the Department of Health is going to come out today (with new guidelines), and if they don't, the school districts are going to go with the CDC guidelines, which is quarantine for five days and then come back if there are reduced symptoms, but you need to wear a mask," she said.

New guidelines were issued late Thursday that include allowing teachers and students to quarantine for five days after testing positive for COVID, if their symptoms improve.

And in certain situations, they can stay in school after potential exposure to the highly transmissible omicron variant, no test needed, as long as they have no symptoms and wear masks.

The Middletown school district, she said, is continuing to try to manage students' educations through the pandemic, and administrators are doing all that is possible to keep students in school safely.

"We're trying to deal with (absences) on a daily basis, make sure everybody's safe in school, and if it gets to a point where their safety is a question, we go on distance learning," she said.

Cases mounting in Newport County and across the U.S.

According to a USA Today article published Jan. 6, the U.S. on Monday topped the 1 million mark in new coronavirus cases for the first time. By Tuesday, there had been another 859,245 newly reported cases. The United States is now averaging about 550,000 newly reported infections per day.

Newport County recently set a single-week high of reported COVID-19 cases, nearly doubling the output of the previous high, which was set last week.

There were 385 new cases in Newport, 320 new cases in Middletown, 241 new cases in Portsmouth, 155 new cases in Tiverton, 84 new cases in Jamestown, and 30 new cases in Little Compton.

The omicron variant, which arrived in the United States, makes up almost all of the new cases, according to a USA Today article.

Portsmouth

The Portsmouth School Department saw a slight increase in staff and student absences, but nothing dramatic. Superintendent Thomas Kenworthy said the current COVID cases seem to be related to the holiday break and are leveling off.

Student attendance rates, Kenworthy said, are typically at 95% or higher in Portsmouth, but dipped into the low 90s. Staff attendance, he said, is usually 90% or higher, but slipped to about 85%.

"We know that with the protocols and mitigation measures we have in place, schools are among one of the safest places for anyone to be right now. And, the benefits of in-person instruction far outweigh any of the alternatives," he said.

The Portsmouth School Department, Kenworthy said, is committed to keeping schools open, but given the current state and national landscape, administrators are assessing the situation on a daily basis.

Newport

Since returning from the holiday vacation, Candace Andrade, director of student services for Newport Public Schools, said the district has been experiencing higher rates of student and employee absenteeism.

"We have been fortunate to be able to maintain in-person learning thus far with the efforts of school administrators and teachers who are able to support their colleagues. This has not been easy," she said.

In a letter to parents dated Jan. 5, Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain said the spike in COVID cases is expected to continue for the next few weeks, and it wasn't unexpected due to the holidays.

"I am pleased to report that on Monday, Newport Public Schools welcomed our students, teachers, and staff back to school for in-person learning. Over 1,800 of the 2,000 students have been in school," she said.

Andrade said the Newport School District has been able to maintain in-person learning due to the efforts of school administrators and teachers, who are able to support their colleagues.

"This has not been easy, but Newport is committed to providing in-person learning as long as possible," she said.

They are currently reviewing the new CDC guidelines, along with RIDE and RIDOH, to determine what the best protocols are to support health and safety, as well as student learning.

"We hope to have more information to share with the public in the coming days," she said.

Little Compton

Not all districts were able to return to in-person learning. In Little Compton, the Wilbur McMahon School shifted to remote learning Monday for at least a week due to rising COVID-19 cases.

"Please know: this decision was made following much deliberation, as I know, as a long-time working parent myself, that childcare arrangements are difficult to firm up, even in the best of circumstances," Supt. Laurie Dias-Mitchell wrote in a letter to parents. "However, I, along with every member of the district's health support team, for the duration of this pandemic and beyond, will continue to make data-driven decisions that optimize the health and safety of our entire school community."

Peter Sanchioni, the superintendent of schools in Tiverton, did not respond to a request for comment from The Daily News.

