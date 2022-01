Multi-Platinum Legends KISS Release New Archival Title With ‘KISS – OFF THE SOUNDBOARD: LIVE IN VIRGINIA BEACH’ – Available On Triple Vinyl, 2-CD & Digital On March 11

GHOST and VOLBEAT will be co-headlining across the US beginning January 25th, and to commemorate the monumental tour, the bands have teamed up with Blackened Recordings to release a limited edition Double A-Side 7” featuring each band’s contributions to The Metallica Blacklist charity album: Ghost’s cover of “Enter Sandman” on ‘Side G’ and Volbeat’s “Don’t Tread On Me” on ‘Side V.’ The 7” will be pressed on crystal clear vinyl and limited to only 3,000 units with 115 copies available at each tour stop on a first come, first served basis (limit one per customer).

ROCK MUSIC ・ 6 HOURS AGO