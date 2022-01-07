ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

This Is the World’s Best-Selling Cocktail

InsideHook
InsideHook
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We love Negronis. But the espresso martini might be here to stay. Those are some of the findings from The World’s Best-Selling Classic Cocktails 2022, an annual list put together by Drinks International, a global drinks journal that also runs the International Spirits Challenge. The long-running publication recently asked 100 bars...

www.insidehook.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Real Reason Bars Sell Pickled Eggs

Bar snacks have come a long way from their humble beginnings of bowls of pretzels that have been sitting out for who knows how long and pickled eggs with a nice layer of dust on the lid of the jar. Nowadays, bars are going out of their way to present food that is a bit more elevated than typical pub fare.
FOOD & DRINKS
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Best Prime Rib Anywhere Is 45 Minutes Away

Love prime rib? You HAVE to take a ride and check out the prime rib that is available at Zollinger's South Dayton Hotel!. There are some hidden gems in Western New York and Zollinger's South Dayton Hotel, is truly one of them. Not only do you get amazing service from the staff, the portion of prime rib is more than generous and is consistently, THE BEST in the area. Owners, Jeff and Mandy, are incredible hosts and welcome you Monday thru Saturday 11a-11p and Sundays 12-8p!
SOUTH DAYTON, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Person
Ian Fleming
Mashed

The Best Store-Bought Ice Cream Brand, According To 28% Of People

There's never a bad (or wrong) time to dig into a pint of ice cream. Maybe you're celebrating your kid's birthday. Maybe you're comforting your best friend after a bad breakup. Maybe you're treating yourself after a tough week at work. Or maybe it's just a random Tuesday night and you're craving something sweet. Whatever the occasion, ice cream is always the answer, and everyone has their go-to flavor. According to a YouGov survey, the most popular ice cream flavors in the United States are (in order) chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, mint chocolate chip, and butter pecan.
FOOD & DRINKS
themanual.com

The Best Coquito Recipe, a Classic Puerto Rican Cocktail

The Coquito, or little coconut, is a big deal in Puerto Rico. The cocktail is a staple during the extended holiday stretch and is making its mark stateside, wowing those who love a good rum cocktail. There are many reasons to get into this festive drink, often dubbed the Puerto Rican Eggnog. For starters, National Coquito Day is December 21. Beyond that, it’ll transport you to its birthplace, a sunny nation where they don’t take Christmas lightly. In fact, Puerto Rico starts celebrating in mid-November and doesn’t stop until mid-January. And they do so with a tasty Coquito in hand.
RECIPES
Mental_Floss

The World's Most Expensive Cocktail Costs $22,600 and Comes With a Huge Diamond

If you’re in the mood for a pricey cocktail, you probably don't need to look much further than your local bar or lounge. But if you’re looking for something truly exorbitant, you might need to head to Japan. According to Travel + Leisure, that’s where patrons can find the world’s most expensive cocktail, and it's no cosmopolitan: It's a $22,600 mix that comes with a diamond.
DRINKS
InsideHook

Review: Flyers Is the First Great CBD Canned Cocktail

What we’re drinking: Tokyo Marg and Bkln Gold, two cannabis cocktails from Flyers. Where it’s from: Just launched, Flyers Cocktail Co. is a New York-based beverage brand that was founded by “three thrill-seeking Aussies” and award-winning mixologist Ivy Mix (Leyenda). The initial products are alcohol-free sparkling cannabis cocktails with full-spectrum CBD distillates.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Cocktails#Gin#Bartenders#Food Drink#Drinks International#Italian#Scotch#Americano
InsideHook

Keep Warm All Winter Long at NYC’s Best Fireplace Bars

Take heed, friends: the first official day of winter is fast approaching, and while it may bring with it frigid temps, it also provides us with an entire season to participate in the coziest of drinking scenarios. Winter drinking might conjure visions of scenes where warm whiskey cocktails, worn leather...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Ypsi Boxcar, Aperol Spritz on cocktail menu at Ypsilanti’s Mash

YPSILANTI, MI -- Mash likes to focus on classic drinks with a twist. The whiskey, bourbon and beer bar based in Ann Arbor, opened a second location in Ypsilanti in September. And, while the Ann Arbor location has a “speakeasy feel,” according to general manager Disa Brown, the Ypsilanti location is in the center of Depot Town, attached to Thompson & Co., a Southern-style restaurant.
YPSILANTI, MI
Salon

15 best champagne cocktail recipes to elevate the everyday

Most of the time, I want to enjoy Champagne or prosecco unadorned in a Champagne flute. It's the simplest drink, yet the most elegant. For years, I've celebrated every anniversary, birthday, and obviously New Year's Eve with at least one glass (and sometimes, an entire bottle) of Champagne. But I have to admit: Champagne cocktails are really great. The first one I was ever introduced to was a French 75. If you're skeptical of Champagne cocktails, this is a delightful introduction into the category — it's made with simple syrup, gin, and lemon juice. Serve it in a Champagne glass and garnish with a lemon twist. I'm not the only one who thinks that this is a fabulous cocktail. "It's light, citrus-forward, and contains all the bubbly. What's great about this cocktail is how versatile it is. You can make it with pretty much any spirit of your choice: gin, vodka, tequila, cognac, the list goes on," says Food52's Resident Bartender.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
disneyfoodblog.com

REVIEW: A NEW Spicy Dole Whip Cocktail at Disney World? Yes, Please!

We don’t know about you, but we get super excited when new snacks arrive at Disney World. NEW FOODS TO EAT! What’s not to love?. If those snacks just happen to be boozy, well, bonus points! And let’s face it, Disney World comes up with some cool and unique alcoholic offerings for adults, like a caramel apple cider, pineapple wine, and a fun martini flight! Today, we’re trying a boozy DOLE Whip drink, and, yes, we’re THRILLED!
FOOD & DRINKS
advancedmixology.com

World's Best Mixologists Of January 2022

The world will be a very different place in 2022. More individuals will go out and look for a job that would make them happy every day. One of these careers is bartending and mixology. And if you are still debating whether to go into this field, let these experts inspire you. This month, we have another group of world-famous people known for their drinks and cocktail skills.
FOOD & DRINKS
fsrmagazine.com

Bar Louie Rolls Out New Cocktail to Fight World Hunger

Dedicated to giving back to the communities it serves, Bar Louie is teaming up with Chloe Wine Collection of The Wine Group to launch its newest beverage as part of their year-round giveback program, Cocktails For A Cause. The Original Gastrobar is now featuring its newest cocktail creation — Winter...
RESTAURANTS
Saveur

Caffeinate Your Cocktail with the Best Coffee Liqueurs

If you’re in the market for a coffee liqueur these days, chances are you’re looking to whip up 2021’s unofficial drink of the year, the espresso martini. “Espresso martinis are everywhere (again),” proclaimed The New York Times, noting a resurgence of the drink and, by extension, its key ingredient, coffee liqueur. Indeed, if the numbers are any indication: The coffee-flavored liqueur category grew by 23 percent in 2021.
DRINKS
Robb Report

One of the World’s Best Chefs Wants to Teach You How to Cook With Fire

While known in culinary circles for years, many people’s first introduction to acclaimed chef Francis Mallmann was the first season of Netflix’s Chef’s Table. The Argentine chef charmed viewers by telling the story of eschewing classic fine dining to cook with live fire. It’s a patient and romantic way to cook, forcing you to be actively engaged in order to tame the ever-shifting nature of the flames. He’s cooking in embers, hanging meats above fire, leaning whole carcasses near a blaze and more. Mallmann has appeared on various shows to espouse his back-to-nature cooking philosophy, including Mind of a Chef, and...
RECIPES
Robb Report

How to Make a Toronto, the Rude Rye Cocktail Named After One of the World’s Most Polite Cities

Toronto is, by and large, a charming city full of kind people, the sort of place that venerates a beaver with the sort of people who’d apologize to you if you hit them with your car. The Toronto cocktail, on the other hand, is dark and intense, and aggressive as a rutting moose. The Toronto is what would happen if you took a swig of rye whiskey straight from the bottle and thought to yourself, “too soft,” the liquid translation, perhaps, of the city’s winter weather. It is also resolutely delicious, and one of the all-time best answers to the...
RECIPES
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy