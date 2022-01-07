Ky. redistricting bills pass committee, passage expected Saturday

FRANKFORT, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — The Kentucky General Assembly is poised to pass new redistricting maps on Saturday, Jan 8.

On Friday, the Senate Standing Committee on State & Local Government passed HB 2 and HB 179, the redistricting legislation for the house and judiciary, respectively.

“District 49 in Bullitt County will no longer look like an ink splatter, District 8 will no longer look like a dragon,” HB 2 sponsor Rep. Jerry Miller told the committee.

Rep. Miller says the House map also grows the number of majority-minority districts from 5 to 6.

“So the map drawn on the house actually reflects a greater diversity in the commonwealth then,” Sen. Phillip Wheeler asked. “I would say so sir,” Rep. Miller responded.

“There’s a lot of partisan drawing of these lines, it’s pitting incumbents against each other unnecessarily,” Sen. Morgan McGarvey said while explaining his “No” vote. “The Senate President said that is one of the marks of the fairness of the map, I think this map falls short of it.”

HB 2 passed along party lines with an 8-2 vote and HB 179 with amendments passed unanimously.

HB 2: Proposed 2022 House Redistricting Map (Legislative Research Commission)

Amended HB179: Supreme Court Redistricting Map (Legislative Research Commission)

The House Standing Committee on Elections met Friday to consider SB 2, SB 3, and SB 20. SB 2 and SB 3 are the Senate and Congressional maps, respectively.

Democratic lawmakers raised concerns in that meeting that representation in more urban areas could be diluted under the new maps.

“It does seem like through both of these maps Fayette County grew a lot but it’s losing representation. So it looks like there’s one senate district wholly in Fayette County and then there’s six coming around it, but they go in to other counties. Which means the potential senator coming from those districts could come from outside of Fayette County,” Rep. McKenzie Cantrell asked during the meeting.

“You want Fayette County to have only 2 voices, now they have actually 7, and where we learned that type of practice was from Greg Stumbo and Larry Clark,” Senate President Robert Stivers responded.

Bipartisan concerns were also raised about District 1 of the new Congressional map.

“I think it’s going to open us up to a little ridicule from the rest of the world in this oddly shaped first district. I’m not sure if the folks in Franklin have much in common with the folks in Fulton, maybe they do and I just don’t see that,” House Minority Leader Rep. Joni Jenkins said.

“What I do not see on this map is a West Kentucky district and West Kentucky deserves to have a district in West Kentucky that’s voted on by West Kentuckians,” Republican Rep. Jim Gooch said, who voted to advance the bill out of committee but said it would be difficult to vote for the map when it is presented on the House floor.

“The ‘Wendell Ford spike’ that comes around Warren County and goes up north, it’s not a new thing. I wish we’d fixed it,” Rep. Jason Nemes said arguing the maps in their present state don’t look much better. “The first district looks pretty bad and the second district looks terrible. It looks like a phoenix rising up, it’s got two wings.”

Both SB 2 and SB 3 passed out of committee on a party-line vote.

SB 20 changes how redistricting lawsuits are handled. If passed, suits would be heard in the circuit court in which they are filed, instead of the current process which randomly selects three circuit court judges to make up a panel to hear such cases.

SB 20 was also passed by the committee.

SB 2: Proposed Senate Redistricting Map (Legislative Research Commission)

SB 3: Proposed Congressional Redistricting Map (Legislative Research Commission)

Lawmakers have amended the legislative schedule planning to convene both the House and Senate on Saturday morning with the intent to pass these maps through the legislature and on to Gov. Beshear.

