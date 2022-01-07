ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Retired general says military must prepare now for another potential coup attempt in 2024

 4 days ago
Last week marked the first anniversary of an attack on our nation: the insurrection at the Capitol. Some believe that wasn’t a one-time...

WSAV News 3

US announces $308 million in aid for Afghans as crisis grows

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States on Tuesday announced $308 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan, offering new aid to the country as it edges toward a humanitarian crisis since the Taliban takeover nearly five months ago. White House national security council spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement that the new aid from the U.S. Agency […]
MILITARY
State
Washington State
Shore News Network

Former U.S. Navy Sailor Sentenced to 2.5 Years for Selling Export-Controlled Military Equipment to China

NEWS RELEASE SUMMARY – December 21, 2021. SAN DIEGO – Ye Sang "Ivy" Wang, a former U.S. Navy sailor who was a Logistics Specialist First Class assigned to the Naval Special Warfare Command, was sentenced to 30 months in custody and ordered to pay a $20,000 fine for conspiring with her husband and co-defendant, Shaohua "Eric" Wang, to illegally export sensitive military equipment to China for profit.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea moves to stem a rise in insubordination within its military

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. After a North Korean army officer threatened his superior with a weapon and another attempted suicide when higher-ranking officers ignored his pleas for help, the country's politburo is taking steps to stem what leaders fear may be a rising trend of insubordination within the military.
MILITARY
The Sault News

Sharon Kennedy: Celebrating a failed coup attempt

In two days, folks will be celebrating the failed attempt to overthrow our form of government in favor of I don't know what. Some commentators on cable news channels will applaud those who took part in scaling the walls and breaking into our nation's capitol. They'll say the 2020 election was stolen and this was a valiant effort to reinstate the rightful heir to the White House. Those who oppose this idea will claim the breach was a failed coup attempt to overthrow democracy in favor of autocracy.
U.S. POLITICS
Deadline

Joe Manchin Finally Spikes His $1.8 Trillion Build Back Better Compromise: Washington Post

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin may have put the final nail in the coffin on President Joe Biden's social spending plan. The Washington Post reports  Manchin has taken his $1.8 trillion compromise proposal off the table. The WaPo cited three unnamed sources in its report. Manchin previously said he was no longer discussing the bill with the White House. "I'm really not going to talk about Build Back Better anymore because I think I've been very clear on that," Manchin said earlier this week. "There is no negotiations going on at this time, OK?" Manchin's proposal would have included funding for universal pre-K...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton have called Joe Manchin and urged him to back killing the filibuster so the Democrats can pass voting rights legislation, report claims

Sen. Joe Manchin is taking heat from all sides as he resists eliminating the last stalwart against the Democratic agenda, the filibuster, including some of the biggest names in America. Manchin has told colleagues his phone has been lighting up with calls in recent days, including from former presidents Barack...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

