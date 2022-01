The reviews are in: Last year kinda sucked, right? We aren’t here to dwell on the past, but the whiplash effect of Omicron means we’re entering 2022 in a way that feels eerily similar to the darker moments of this pandemic. That reality is increasingly true for the restaurant industry, which has once again been hammered by safety-related closures, labor droughts, deep uncertainty, and ever rising costs for, well, just about everything.

RESTAURANTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO