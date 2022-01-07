ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 & TV in 2022: Which Shows Are Pausing Production?

By Meredith Jacobs
tvinsider.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic has been affected productions in Hollywood for nearly two years now, and the latest surge — with the Omicron variant spreading — is doing so yet again. In some cases, it’s due to positive cases on set — among cast or crew — while...

www.tvinsider.com

Popculture

'SNL' Loses Major Talent Ahead of 2022 Episodes

Saturday Night Live will not be the same in 2022. The variety show just lost one of its head writers, Anna Drezen last month. Drezen has a new show premiering on Freeform, and she announced on Instagram that she will not be returning to SNL in the weeks to come.
TV & VIDEOS
arcamax.com

Whoopi Goldberg 'shocked' by COVID diagnosis

Whoopi Goldberg was shocked by her COVID-19 diagnosis. The 66-year-old star entered isolation after learning that she'd been exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus, but Whoopi was still left in a state of shock when her test results came through. During an appearance on 'The View', she...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, The Rookie Among Handful of ABC Series Pausing Production Due to Omicron

The current Omicron-fueled COVID surge sweeping the nation has put a crimp in several TV series’ post-holiday returns. At least three Los Angeles-based ABC dramas — including Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 and The Rookie — have delayed the restart of production as a result of the resurgent pandemic. Grey’s and Station 19, which were set to resume production on Jan. 10, will instead resume shooting on Jan. 12.* The exact length of The Rookie‘s delay is unknown. According to sources, ABC Signature — the studio behind Grey’s, Station and Rookie — took the step out of an abundance of caution, and not due to any...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Lupita Nyong’o Tests Positive for COVID-19, Drops Out of ‘The 355’ Virtual Press Day

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o is the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19, a diagnosis which forced the star to cancel virtual interviews for her new movie “The 355.” Nyong’o shared news of her test results on social media, tweeting, “I too have tested positive for COVID-19. I’m fully vaccinated and taking care in isolation, so I trust I will be well. Please do all you can to keep yourself and others protected from serious illness.” The actor added the hashtag “#StayMaskedAndVaxxed” at the end of her message. Prior to testing positive, Nyong’o intended to join her co-stars Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Joy Behar
Person
Seth Meyers
SFGate

Kim Mi-soo Death: Production on ‘Kiss Sixth Sense’ Disney Plus Show Paused

Production was paused Wednesday in Korea on Disney Plus series “Kiss Sixth Sense” following the shock announcement of the death of 29-year-old actor Kim Mi-soo. Kim (whose name is also written in English as Kim Misu) was recently in the spotlight for her supporting role in current contemporary history drama series “Snowdrop.”
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

The Late Late Show to Take Brief Hiatus After James Corden Contracts COVID

Another late-night talk show — this time CBS’ Late Late Show With James Corden — will go on a short hiatus, following Corden’s positive COVID-19 test result. “I just tested positive for COVID-19. I’m fully vaccinated, boosted and because of this am fortunate enough to say I feel completely fine,” the host shared in an Instagram post on Thursday. “The show will be off the air for the next few days. Stay safe everyone.” A rep for The Late Late Show confirms to TVLine that repeats will air tonight through Monday, Jan. 17, with plans to resume new episodes on Tuesday, Jan. 18....
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

TV host Seth Meyers contracts COVID-19, show dark this week

This week’s remaining episodes of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” have been scrapped after the host tested positive for COVID-19.Meyers tweeted Tuesday about his positive result but said he felt fine, thanking the vaccine and a booster shot. He hosted an original broadcast on Monday.NBC has canceled the four shows scheduled from Tuesday to Friday. “Tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!” Meyers tweeted.“Late Night with Seth Meyers” is just the latest TV show to grapple with the new surge in the pandemic. “Saturday Night Live” had to...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

ABC Boss Addresses Oscars Host Plan, Status of Primetime All My Children, Grey's, Millionaire and Live Sitcoms

The Academy Awards airing on ABC in March will have a host — for the first time in four years. Appearing at the Television Critics Association virtual winter press tour on Tuesday, Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals, affirmed that filmdom’s biggest night will have a host this year, though he had no details to share at this time — including whether ABC’s late-night star, Jimmy Kimmel, might make a return as emcee. Other topics addressed, even if vaguely, by Erwich during the TCA press conference: * Declaring Grey’s Anatomy to be “still at the top of its game...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

This Is Us Spinoff 'Conversations' Have Taken Place — Here's the Hitch

This Is Us‘ upcoming series finale will sound the death knell for any potential Pearson spinoffs, according to series creator Dan Fogelman. In an interview with TVLine’s sister pub Variety, the EP confirms that 20th Television — the studio behind the soon-to-conclude NBC smash — has indeed approached him about keeping the Emmy-winning franchise afloat via an offshoot. But Fogelman cites a major stumbling block standing in the way of any possible spinoff: the show’s sixth and final season. “Once you’ve seen the completion of Season 6, the stories of these characters are told,” he tells the trade. “So there is no...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Today’ Co-Anchor Savannah Guthrie Tests Positive For Covid, Works From Home; Hoda Kotb Back In Studio

“We’re trading places,” Today‘s Savannah Guthrie, working from home this morning after testing positive for Covid, told her fellow co-anchor Hoda Kotb this morning. “I’m working from home, you’re back in the studio.” Kotb, who missed work last Thursday and Friday after testing positive, was back at NBC’s Studio 1A this morning after receiving two consecutive negative Covid tests. Both co-anchors had been vaccinated and boosted and say they suffered only minor symptoms. “Little sniffles, not much more than that,” Guthrie said this morning. Later on this morning’s show, Guthrie said she feels “really good,” and expects to be working from home for a couple days before returning to the studio. With the recent surge in Omicron variant cases, a number of television personalities have either worked remotely or missed episodes over the last week, including The View‘s Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Ana Navarro and NBC’s Late Night host Seth Meyers. All were vaccinated and boosted, and are reportedly experiencing mild cases of Covid while remaining isolated at home. NBC’s Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon has said he tested positive at the beginning of his show’s holiday break and is back at work. Watch Guthrie’s announcement above.
PUBLIC HEALTH
tvinsider.com

‘NCIS: LA’: Are Kensi & Deeks Taking the First Step to Parenthood?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 8 “A Land of Wolves.”]. As NCIS: Los Angeles has detailed over multiple seasons (including before they were even officially engaged!), the journey to becoming parents and talking about what that means due to their jobs has been a long one for Special Agent Kensi Blye (Daniela Ruah) and Investigator Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen). But after “A Land of Wolves,” they might be very close to making their dream a reality. After all, there were signs everywhere in the episode.
LOS ANGELES, CA
tvinsider.com

‘Y&R’ Star Richard Burgi Says He Was Fired From Soap Over ‘Inadvertent’ Covid Violation

Soap star Richard Burgi is revealing that he’s been fired from CBS‘s daytime drama The Young and the Restless. The actor who played Ashland Locke in the show took to Instagram where he shared the news of his employment status with fans via an Instagram Story video. In it, he got candid about how he “naively and inadvertently violated the show’s Covid policy.”
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

Seth Meyers tests positive for COVID-19, pauses 'Late Night' show

This week’s remaining episodes of "Late Night with Seth Meyers" have been scrapped after the host tested positive for COVID-19. Meyers tweeted Tuesday about his positive result but said he felt fine, thanking the vaccine and a booster shot. He hosted an original broadcast on Monday. NBC has canceled...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Star Trek: Picard’ Production Paused After More Than 50 Test Positive for COVID-19 (Exclusive)

Filming on Paramount+ drama Star Trek: Picard has been shut down since Monday following a sizable COVID-19 outbreak. Sources say more than 50 members of the large production tested positive Monday, which was the first day of work after the Christmas break. The Patrick Stewart-led series has one of television’s biggest crews, numbering more than 450 staffers. The infections impacted multiple zones, including cast in zone A. Production on the series was immediately shut down Monday and has remained dark since. Sources say filming is expected to resume early next week, if not sooner, though details remain in limbo. The highly contagious Omicron...
PUBLIC HEALTH

