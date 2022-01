It’s a bit wild to be talking about this game as a potentially meaningless one once the dust settles on Sunday. Neither the Steelers (8-7-1) nor Ravens (8-8) can get into the playoffs without help. But the loser of this Week 18 AFC North showdown doesn’t have a chance to get in. That means that for the Steelers, this could be Ben Roethlisberger’s last game in black & gold. For the Ravens, it will be up to Tyler Huntley to get them a win to end the year.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO