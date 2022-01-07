ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Boomer & Gio's NFL Picks: 2021 Week 18

By Boomer Gio
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aQd7E_0dfdbwsp00

The regular season championship is on the line, and Gio isn’t finished just yet!

Okay, he basically is toast for The Morning Show’s NFL picks, as he would need to finish 5-0 and have both Boomer and Jerry to finish 0-5 to take the throne, but hey, it ain’t over ‘til it’s over.

The much more interesting matchup will be between Boomer (32-37-2) and Jerry (31-38-2), who are separated by just one game heading into the final day of the regular season.

So, with the two-time defending champion in Gio basically eliminated, here are the picks that Jerry and Boomer will hope to ride to a title:

1 – Saints @ Falcons (+3.5)
Gio: Saints
Boomer: Saints
Jerry: Saints

2 – 49ers @ Rams (-4)
Gio: Rams
Boomer: Rams
Jerry: Rams

3 – Chargers @ Raiders (+3)
Gio: Chargers
Boomer: Chargers
Jerry: Raiders

4 – Steelers @ Ravens (-4.5)
Gio: Ravens
Boomer: Steelers
Jerry: Ravens

5 – Colts @ Jags (+14.5)
Gio: Jags
Boomer: Colts
Jerry: Jags

Follow WFAN's morning team on Twitter: @7BOOMERESIASON , @GioWFAN , @Alsboringtweets , @JerryRecco , and @WFANMornings

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL Fans Were Furious With CBS On Sunday Afternoon

NFL fans were not happy with CBS on Sunday afternoon, but the network isn’t to blame. Due to league broadcasting rules, CBS had to switch in some markets from the end of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game to show the start of the New York Jets at Buffalo Bills contest.
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Ripped An NFL Head Coach On Sunday

The New York Giants’ 2021 season thankfully came to an end on Sunday afternoon, with a loss against the Washington Football Team. It was a disastrous 2021 season for Joe Judge and Co. The Giants finished the year at 4-13, once again missing out on the playoffs. FOX analyst...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Had A Great Postgame Quote On Ben Roethlisberger

Mike Tomlin is one of the all-time greats when it comes to the podium. So after Ben Roethlisberger led the Steelers on an overtime drive to keep their playoff hopes alive, Pittsburgh’s head coach didn’t disappoint. “He’s the same when everybody else gets funny, you know what I...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravens#Chargers#Steelers#49ers#American Football#Boomer Gio#Saints Falcons#Giowfan#Alsboringtweets#Jerryrecco#Wfanmornings#Social Media
The Spun

Video: Pam Oliver Sideline Moment Goes Viral Sunday

Longtime NFL reporter Pam Oliver is a legend when it comes to the sideline reporting game and she proved it once again on Sunday. Oliver, a veteran NFL sideline reporter, is on the call for Sunday afternoon’s game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions. Video of...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Rob Gronkowski News

Cover your eyes, Antonio Brown. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver expressed his unhappiness with his contract situation during a Full Send podcast appearance, noting that Tom Brady had taken care of his go-to tight end, Rob Gronkowski. On Sunday, Gronkowski proved Brown’s point. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Raiders targeting another big name in head coaching search

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking towards a huge name in the NCAA and NFL to fill their vacant head coaching position. Despite being the first team to fire their head coach this season, the Las Vegas Raiders seem to just now be getting serious about searching for their next head coach.
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown’s Lawyer Has A Message For The Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released Antonio Brown on Thursday, ending a tumultuous four-day saga that unfolded after the veteran wide receiver left the field in the middle of last week’s game against the New York Jets. The move seemed to be the best result for both sides given the...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To The Buccaneers Getting The 2 Seed

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are officially the No. 2 overall seed in the NFC playoffs following Sunday’s results. Tampa Bay defeated Carolina on Sunday, finishing the season at 13-4 on the year. Meanwhile, the Cardinals lost to the Seahawks and the 49ers took down the Rams, giving the Buccaneers the second best standing in the conference.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Vic Fangio delivers incredibly harsh response about Drew Lock's performance

Vic Fangio has a long history with Drew Lock, but after Saturday night, their relationship may have reached a turning point. The Denver Broncos fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 28-24 on Saturday to slip to 7-10 on the season as Lock was 12-for-24 passing for 162 yards, along with 4 carries for 35 yards and 2 touchdowns. Fangio, however, was evidently not pleased with the former Missouri quarterback because he was asked about the difference between the Broncos and other AFC West teams.
NFL
The Spun

Watch: Locker Room Video Of Mike Tomlin Is Going Viral

Mike Tomlin may not allow music to play at practice, but he certainly lets it blast when the Steelers play their way into postseason contention. With a Jaguars loss and overtime victory against the Ravens, Pittsburgh will find itself in the playoffs. Minus an unlikely Chargers-Raiders tie on Sunday night. Tomlin celebrated the win in the locker room with his team.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Shocked By Sean McVay On Sunday Night

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has never lost an NFL game when his team had the lead at halftime. That is about to change, though. The Rams and the 49ers are tied, 24-24, with a couple of minutes remaining in overtime. San Francisco has the ball and is driving. With a touchdown, the 49ers will win the game; with a field goal, the 49ers will need to stop the Rams from scoring on their ensuing drive.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Coach Trade Speculation

Could we have a blockbuster NFL head coaching trade this offseason?. According to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer, the Las Vegas Raiders could look to make a blockbuster trade for a head coach. While the Raiders have been linked to Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh, the AFC West franchise...
NFL
The Big Lead

Kirk Cousins Refuses to Endorse Mike Zimmer

The Minnesota Vikings finished the season with a 31-17 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. They finished 8-9 on the season and head coach Mike Zimmer's future with the franchise is in serious doubt. Kirk Cousins didn't help things. When asked about Zimmer's future with the franchise, Cousins refused...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Carson Wentz’s Performance Today

The Indianapolis Colts are on the verge of blowing their chance at the playoffs, and Carson Wentz is playing a key role in the collapse. Indianapolis trails the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars 23-3 early in the fourth quarter. A victory would have secured a playoff berth for the Colts, but right now it looks like they will be spending the postseason at home.
NFL
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
297K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy