Boomer & Gio's NFL Picks: 2021 Week 18

The regular season championship is on the line, and Gio isn’t finished just yet!

Okay, he basically is toast for The Morning Show’s NFL picks, as he would need to finish 5-0 and have both Boomer and Jerry to finish 0-5 to take the throne, but hey, it ain’t over ‘til it’s over.

The much more interesting matchup will be between Boomer (32-37-2) and Jerry (31-38-2), who are separated by just one game heading into the final day of the regular season.

So, with the two-time defending champion in Gio basically eliminated, here are the picks that Jerry and Boomer will hope to ride to a title:

1 – Saints @ Falcons (+3.5)

Gio: Saints

Boomer: Saints

Jerry: Saints

2 – 49ers @ Rams (-4)

Gio: Rams

Boomer: Rams

Jerry: Rams

3 – Chargers @ Raiders (+3)

Gio: Chargers

Boomer: Chargers

Jerry: Raiders

4 – Steelers @ Ravens (-4.5)

Gio: Ravens

Boomer: Steelers

Jerry: Ravens

5 – Colts @ Jags (+14.5)

Gio: Jags

Boomer: Colts

Jerry: Jags

Follow WFAN's morning team on Twitter: @7BOOMERESIASON , @GioWFAN , @Alsboringtweets , @JerryRecco , and @WFANMornings

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch