Boomer & Gio's NFL Picks: 2021 Week 18
The regular season championship is on the line, and Gio isn’t finished just yet!
Okay, he basically is toast for The Morning Show’s NFL picks, as he would need to finish 5-0 and have both Boomer and Jerry to finish 0-5 to take the throne, but hey, it ain’t over ‘til it’s over.
The much more interesting matchup will be between Boomer (32-37-2) and Jerry (31-38-2), who are separated by just one game heading into the final day of the regular season.
So, with the two-time defending champion in Gio basically eliminated, here are the picks that Jerry and Boomer will hope to ride to a title:
1 – Saints @ Falcons (+3.5)
Gio: Saints
Boomer: Saints
Jerry: Saints
2 – 49ers @ Rams (-4)
Gio: Rams
Boomer: Rams
Jerry: Rams
3 – Chargers @ Raiders (+3)
Gio: Chargers
Boomer: Chargers
Jerry: Raiders
4 – Steelers @ Ravens (-4.5)
Gio: Ravens
Boomer: Steelers
Jerry: Ravens
5 – Colts @ Jags (+14.5)
Gio: Jags
Boomer: Colts
Jerry: Jags
