Ahmaud Arbery's mother addresses defense's "dirty toenails" comment during sentencing

By Rebecca Rosenberg
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhmaud Arbery's mother gave a heart-rending statement Friday in a Georgia courtroom at the sentencing of three men convicted of the murder of her son – as she responded to a defense lawyer's remark about the slain man's "long, dirty toenails." "He was messy, he sometimes refused to...

