Mansion owned by wealthy influencer ransacked, women zip-tied

Two women were zip-tied during a home invasion robbery in Sherman Oaks, California early Thursday morning.

Police received a call of a robbery at 3800 Sherwood Place just after 2 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Three men armed with weapons went into the home while two women were inside, according to LAPD.

The suspects zip-tied the two victims, police said. They took two cell phones and other unknown items.

The robbers had yet to be found Thursday afternoon. Two of the men were dressed in all black and one was wearing black pants and a gray top.

No injuries were reported, though an ambulance was called to the scene as a precaution.

“It’s very unusual in this area,” neighbor Donna Costello said. “You can’t even find this place so I don’t know how anyone even found it.”

Detectives have not said if this was a random or targeted attack, but social media influencer Florence Mirsky has identified herself as the homeowner.

Mirsky, who shares a child with Grammy Award-winning record producer Scott Storch, said it may have been an inside job, as the robbers knew where to look for valuable items.

“They went straight to my closet, my housekeeper told me. They knew that my safe was in the closet,” she said.

Mirsky added that she’s offering a $100,000 reward for the capture of the robbers.

“I’m not mentally OK right now. I have a 2-and-a-half-year-old and I can never go back to the house again,” she said.

