Lee County, FL

Lee Health temporarily suspends some elective surgeries

By Kyra Shportun
 4 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Health is temporarily suspending some elective surgeries due to the high census reported within the health care system.

As of Friday morning, Lee Health’s hospital census is at 96 percent of staffed operational bed capacity.

COVID-19’s spread throughout the county has placed an “extraordinary demand on our ability to manage our hospitals’ bed capacity,” Lee Health said.

Procedures that require an overnight stay that can be postponed without putting patients in harms’ way are being rescheduled or not scheduled at all, the hospital system said.

Patients who need an elective outpatient surgery and who will go home the same day will not be impacted by the suspension.

The suspension will be reevaluated when the number of COVID-19 patients at Lee Health begins to decline.

As of Friday morning, Lee Health has 220 COVID-19 patients isolated in its hospitals. Of those patients, six are being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Lee Health’s emergency departments saw 984 patients on Thursday. Before the surge of Omicron COVID cases, the emergency departments were averaging about 900 patients per day.

Lee Convenient Care saw 482 patients on Thursday. Prior to the Omicron surge, locations were averaging about 360 patients per day.

Fort Myers, FL
