Florida teens accused of shooting man in face, stealing his car

DELTONA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two 15-year-olds were arrested for shooting a man in the face and stealing his car, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the shooting was initially reported Thursday at 6:22 p.m. after a man was hit by a car in Deltona. When deputies arrived, they learned the 18-year-old victim was actually shot in the face but was still able to walk and speak.

According to deputies, the victim said he was shot and his car was stolen. He was then taken to a hospital for treatment where he is expected to recover.

The sheriff’s office added the vehicle was found abandoned a street over after deputies set up a perimeter and deployed both K9s and an air unit in their search.

A K9 deputy tracked one of the suspects down to a backyard on Abeline Drive.

The 15-year-old was wearing socks but no shoes. A pair of slippers was found at the scene of the crime, according to the sheriff’s office.

Further investigation found that the teen was on probation for an armed home invasion he committed when he was 13 years old alongside another 13-year-old.

The sheriff’s office said the two boys, now age 15, were trying to buy drugs from the 18-year-old victim when a fight broke out. Deputies said one of the teens shot the man before stealing his car.

The two teens both face charges for attempted felony murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, carjacking with a firearm, using a firearm during commission of a felony, and violation of juvenile probation.

The sheriff’s office said one suspect was charged with burglary assault in 2018, when he was 12 years old. The other is said to have been arrested for allegedly robbing another child of his shoes at knifepoint in September 2019.

