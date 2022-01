We have some information on Veer coming. Since October, WWE has aired vignettes for Veer coming to WWE Raw, where he actually already was. Fightful learned that there was "no real rhyme or reason" behind splitting Veer from Jinder Mahal and Shanky, and for a while, many thought he would just be inexplicably moved back to Smackdown to join them. WWE sources we spoke to said that WWE officials have generally thought he had the most upside of either of his pairings, whether it be with Saurav or Shanky.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO