Star Status! Blue Ivy’s Most Amazing Modeling Moments to Date: Photos

By Samantha Holender
 4 days ago
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

It runs in the family. Blue Ivy may only be 10-years-old, but it’s safe to say that she’s already a budding fashion icon. But that’s no major surprise, right? After all, she’s Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s eldest daughter. And she’s casually been making stylish cameos since 2018.

The little one made her first professional debut in her mom’s “Brown Skin Girl.” In fact, her cameo landed her a Grammy Award, making her the second youngest person to ever scoop up a trophy. After making in the big leagues (she was given writing credit on the song,) Blue starting popping up in more and more projects with her mom Queen Bey. And it’s safe to say she’s fabulous at stealing the spotlight.

In 2018, grandmother Tina Knowles exclusively told Us Weekly that Blue has been performing “since birth” and is a big fan of both dancing and singing. Case in point? She jumped right in while on set of the Snow Park photo shoot.

According to Tina’s Instagram, the little one wasn’t originally slated to make a cameo in the photo shoot. Instead, she “inserted herself” into the video. “She was just hanging out and got dressed and I guess she said “I ‘m not gonna tell you what I could do I’m gonna show you”I love that aggressive spirit My Blue Blue!!!! ❤️” Tina captioned her February 2021 Instagram post.

Blue doesn’t just star in campaigns for her mom’s fashion line though. Her modeling chops also had Tiffany & Co. knocking at her door. While Jay-Z and Beyoncé were the stars of the jewelry house’s About Love campaign, the brand did release a special edition video where Blue stole the show.

In the clip, which hit screens in November 2021, the family recreates a scene from Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Blue makes her debut in the video half way through, chasing down her parents taxi in the New York City streets. She then hops in the car and squeezes in between in her parents.

Regardless of what campaigns the budding star pops up in, it’s clear as can be that she’s 100 percent in her element the second she steps in front of the camera. Keep scrolling to check out Blue Ivy’s best modeling moments to date, from mom’s Ivy Park campaigns to Tiffany & Co. ads.

Lisa Spencer
3d ago

That little girl is quite homely her mother is pretty but her daddy is NOT handsome in any kind of way shape or form. Not his fault, or his daughters not every human is visually attractive. Good thing they are financially secure.

Sassafras T☕️
3d ago

I guess if my parents were hers…. I’d be modeling, singing, yodeling.. the list is endless….🥳🥳🥳

Cynthia Belcher
2d ago

as I read the negative comments, I don't understand. the children are beautiful! I know that people without money have beautiful children too so what's the problem. they are not exceptional just a beautiful picture standing for the strong black family. would you say all of that if the family was one of the Kennedys? be nice

