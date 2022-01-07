ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Actress Julia Fox brags about bizarre Kanye West date with ‘entire hotel suite full of clothes’

By JAMI GANZ
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

If you thought Kanye West gifting Kim Kardashian with Kenny G serenading her in her home one Valentine’s Day was over the top, just wait till you hear what he’s doing for his new love interest. “Uncut Gems” breakout actress Julia Fox wrote all about the budding...

www.miamiherald.com

