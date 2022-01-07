ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grants Pass, OR

Rogue Valley News, Friday 1/7 – Four Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Win State-Wide Sheriff Association Awards, 4 Adults Arrested Following Investigation of Residential Robbery, Attempted Kidnapping, and Fentanyl

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Today– Rain likely, mainly before 10am. Patchy fog between 7am and 10am. Snow level 5400 feet lowering to 3800 feet in the afternoon . Otherwise,...

The Associated Press

Medicare limits coverage of $28,000-a-year Alzheimer’s drug

WASHINGTON (AP) — Medicare said Tuesday it will limit coverage of a $28,000-a-year Alzheimer’s drug whose benefits have been widely questioned, a major development in the nation’s tug-of-war over the fair value of new medicines that offer tantalizing possibilities but come with prohibitive prices. The initial determination...
HEALTH
CBS News

COVID home tests: Americans to be reimbursed starting Saturday

Americans with private insurance will be able to ask for reimbursement for rapid COVID-19 tests beginning Saturday — but any tests purchased before January 15 will not qualify. The requirement from the Biden administration allows eight tests a month per person covered by the insurance policy. For instance, a...
PUBLIC HEALTH

