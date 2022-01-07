ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Josh Warrington secures world title bout with Kiko Martinez

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uSfCO_0dfdYPuV00
Sport

Josh Warrington will bid to become a two-time world champion when he fights Kiko Martinez for the IBF featherweight crown in Leeds on March 26.

Warrington defeated Martinez by a majority decision in May 2017 on his way to becoming world champion and will face him again at the same First Direct Arena venue in his hometown.

Martinez, 35, won the title in a big upset in November when knocking out Britain’s Kid Galahad in the sixth round having been out-classed for most of their fight in Sheffield.

Warrington wrote on Twitter: “We go again with Kiko… funny old game this boxing”

Warrington became IBF world champion with a split-decision victory over Lee Selby at Elland Road in January 2018 and successfully defended his title on three occasions.

The 31-year-old vacated his belt in January last year after the IBF had refused to sanction a unification fight with China’s WBA champion Xu Can.

Warrington suffered his first career loss the following month in a non-title fight against the unheralded Mauricio Lara after over a year of inactivity.

The Leeds boxer’s last appearance was in a rematch against Lara at Headingley Stadium in September, which ended in a technical draw after the Mexican was cut above his left eye in an accidental clash of heads.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Stoke leading the race for Chelsea’s forgotten man Lewis Baker

Stoke are leading the race for Chelsea’s forgotten man Lewis Baker. The midfielder could leave Stamford Bridge on a free transfer this month, the PA news agency understands. His contract expires at the end of the season but the Potters are keen to add Baker to their squad in the January transfer window as they fight for promotion from the Sky Bet Championship.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Ronnie O’Sullivan sweeps aside Jack Lisowski to book Masters quarter-final spot

Seven-time champion Ronnie O’Sullivan cruised into the quarter-finals of the Masters with a 6-1 victory over Jack Lisowski at Alexandra Palace. Lisowski made a break of 108 in the second frame to get back on level terms after O’Sullivan won a scrappy opener but missed a routine green in the next and watched O’Sullivan make an 86 clearance to move 2-1 ahead.
SPORTS
punditarena.com

First fighter to KO Nate Diaz claims he’s past his prime

Josh Thomson believes that Nate Diaz is past his days in the upper echelon of fighters, where he believes Dustin Poirier should be fighting. Josh Thomson, the first fighter to KO Nate Diaz, claims that Diaz is past his prime and would be better off fighting Conor McGregor than Dustin Poirier.
UFC
firstsportz.com

“Stay retired! Trust me!” Kai Kara France shuts Henry Cejudo for callout of teammate Alexander Volkanovski for UFC 272

Former two-division champion Henry Cejudo wanted UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski’s attention for a title fight but instead, Volkanovski’s teammate of City Kickboxing, Kai Kara France, puts Cejudo to notice. Cejudo has been on a been putting one hell of a rally on Twitter asking UFC President Dana White for a title shot against Volkanovski at UFC 272, after it was reported that Volkanovski’s original opponent, Max Holloway, was out due to injury.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Selby
Person
Xu Can
Person
Josh Warrington
dexerto.com

Island Boys make new song for Jake Paul’s rematch with Tyron Woodley

Internet sensations the Island Boys have put a new spin on their viral song of the same name just for Jake Paul’s upcoming rematch with UFC champ Tyron Woodley. The Island Boys are kind of taking over the internet right now. The rap duo, who are identical twins (minus...
MUSIC
SPORTbible

Nate Diaz Is 'Crazy' And A 'Psychopath' According To UFC Champion

Nate Diaz is one of the most popular UFC fighters around and UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has perfectly summed up why, calling him 'crazy.'. Diaz is an absolute brawler with a never say die attitude, it's exactly why he was the one who came up with the 'Baddest Motherf****er' title, and fought Jorge Masvidal for it.
UFC
boxingnewsandviews.com

Tyson Fury Reacts To The New Mike Tyson’s Fight Offer

Lineal heavyweight champion has expressed some interest in taking on UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. The latter has thought to offer him a mix of combat rules. It is unclear the rule set they are discussing just yet. Fury however has reacted — to many people are calling the new...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Sean O’Malley admits Francis Ngannou is “big and terrifying” but doesn’t fancy his chances against Tyson Fury

UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley believes Tyson Fury would have enough to beat Francis Ngannou in a boxing match. While many fans are excited about Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane at UFC 270, others are concerned about what the future holds for “The Predator” after this bout. It’s no secret that Ngannou and the UFC have had some disagreements over his contract and many believe that’s going to continue, regardless of whether or not the champion is able to retain his belt.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Title Fight#Boxing#First Direct Arena#Combat#Ibf#Wba#Mexican
ClutchPoints

Francis Ngannou has bonkers boxing demand for new contract

Francis Ngannou is heading into his possible last fight in the UFC when he defends his heavyweight title on January 22. The Cameroonian heavyweight recently revealed some of the demands he has for his new contract, they involve boxing. Francis Ngannou isn’t simply motivated by money, he has always wanted...
TYSON FURY
FanSided

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 2 and 3 are FanSided MMA’s Rematch of the Year

Dustin Poirier and Conor Mcgregor put the UFC on their backs in the first half of 2021. When Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor first entered the Octagon against one another at UFC 178 on Sept. 27, 2014, both men were looking to make a statement and propel themselves to the top of the most dominant division in the UFC. The two young competitors looked to shock the world and one another with an unforgettable night.
UFC
The Independent

Mark Williams knocks defending champion Yan Bingtao out of Masters

Defending champion Yan Bingtao crashed out of the Masters in the first round after suffering a 6-4 defeat to former world champion Mark WilliamsBreaks of 64, 71 and 57 had given Yan a 3-1 lead at the mid-session interval, only for Williams to reel off the next four frames in succession, aided by a remarkable one-handed fluke on the pink when escaping from a snooker in frame five.A total clearance of 122 kept Yan’s hopes alive, but breaks of 40 and 85 from Williams in the next frame sealed an impressive win for the 46-year-old Welshman at Alexandra Palace.Who needs...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Jake Paul begins MMA training amid UFC contract debate with Dana White

Jake Paul has seemingly begun training in mixed martial arts after outlining what it would take for him to fight in the UFC. The YouTube star has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer, with his last three wins coming against ex-UFC stars Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley – the latter of whom Paul beat twice.Paul has knocked out every man he has boxed, and the 24-year-old now appears to be targeting a move into MMA.After calling out Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal, Paul sent UFC president Dana White a contract proposal, saying he would fight Masvidal under MMA rules...
UFC
The Independent

Former UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt challenges Dana White to fight amid $400k legal dispute

Former UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt has challenged the mixed martial arts promotion’s president Dana White to a fight amid a near-$400,000 legal dispute.Hunt’s UFC contract expired at the end of 2018, a year in which he suffered three straight defeats, and he has not competed in MMA since.The New Zealander has been ordered by the United States District Court to pay the company $388,235 in legal fees and costs, per court documents recently made public from a March 2021 ruling.Hunt, 47, took to social media this week to deny the suggestion that he will have to pay the fee,...
UFC
worldboxingnews.net

Don King’s cruiserweight winner wants Canelo, heavyweight title bout set

Promoter Don King says the winner of his upcoming cruiserweight title bout wants to fight Canelo as the ex-Mike Tyson handler also set a heavyweight title bout. Last year, Ilunga Makabu – the WBC titleholder – targeted Canelo trainer Eddy Reynoso at the World Boxing Council Convention. He defends his belt against mandatory challenger Thabiso Mchunu.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Charles Oliveira targets fights with fellow UFC champions Kamaru Usman and Alexander Volkanovski

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has expressed a desire to move up and down across weight classes to challenge for more titles.After a retiring Khabib Nurmagomedov relinquished the lightweight belt in late 2020, Oliveira knocked out Michael Chandler last May to win the vacant gold, before submitting Dustin Poirier in December to retain it.While the Brazilian’s next fight looks likely to be a lightweight title defence against Justin Gaethje or Conor McGregor, Oliveira is eyeing potential clashes with welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and featherweight title holder Alexander Volkanovski.Oliveira, who competed at featherweight before moving up to 155lbs, told MMA...
UFC
The Independent

Former UFC champion Henry Cejudo says he will ‘beat up Jake Paul for free’ on one condition

Former UFC champion Henry Cejudo has said he will fight Jake Paul “for free” in exchange for a shot against featherweight title holder Alexander Volkanovski.YouTube star Paul has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer, with knockout wins over all of his opponents – including former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and ex-UFC star Ben Askren.Paul, 24, has now outlined what it would take for him to fight in mixed martial arts, sending a contract proposal to UFC president Dana White. Paul told the 52-year-old he would fight Jorge Masvidal in the promotion if White agreed to increase base fighter...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

‘You’re the world champion of nothing’: Mark Hunt slams UFC fighter pay

Former UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt has hit out at the pay offered by the mixed martial arts promotion, saying its title holders are “world champions of nothing”.Hunt competed as a UFC heavyweight between 2010 and 2018, and the 47-year-old last week challenged the company’s president Dana White to a fight amid a near-$400,000 legal dispute.The New Zealander has been ordered by the United States District Court to pay the company $388,235 in legal fees and costs, per court documents recently made public from a March 2021 ruling. Hunt then took to social media to deny the suggestion that he...
UFC
The Independent

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte given one-week extension to agree fight

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte have been given an extra week to agree a fight deal before negotiations go to a purse bid.Fury has been ordered to defend his WBC heavyweight title against interim champion and mandatory challenger Whyte, and it was recently revealed by the governing body that the “Gypsy King” is set to receive 80 per cent of the total purse for the bout.Whyte and his team are said to be unhappy with that split, and the deadline for a fight deal to be agreed was originally Tuesday.However, the WBC has extended the deadline by a week.“The...
COMBAT SPORTS
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
111K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy