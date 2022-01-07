Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Chesterfield: Thomas Tuchel Set to Make Blues Changes for FA Cup Tie

Chelsea host non-league Chesterfield on Saturday in the FA Cup third round at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues enter the competition having fallen in the final in each of the last two seasons, to Arsenal in 2020 and Leicester City last season.

Thomas Tuchel is set to make several changes to his side as the match is inbetween the Carabao Cup semi-final legs against Tottenham Hotspur.

IMAGO / PA Images

Bettinelli; Christensen Baker Sarr; Simons Loftus-Cheek Saul Hudson-Odoi; Barkley Werner Vale

Whilst Kepa Arrizabalaga has taken over duties as first choice goalkeeper since Edouard Mendy's departure to the African Cup of Nations, Marcus Bettinelli is set to make his Chelsea debut as the club hinted of his involvement on social media.

Andreas Christensen has returned to Chelsea training and is set to start for the Blues in a makeshift defence which includes long-serving Lewis Baker.

Malang Sarr could make up the back three, having previously played alongside Baker at the back against Bournemouth in a pre-season friendly.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Whilst Tuchel hinted at keeping a strong line-up, several youngsters could return as Xavi Simons, who played right wing-back against Brentford in the Carabao Cup quarter final, may be trusted in this position once again.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek will no doubt play in midfield as he looks to gain match fitness, with Timo Werner in a similair situation in attack.

Harvey Vale could be handed more minutes after making an appearance off the bench against Tottenham Hotspur in midweek.

