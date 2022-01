I am responding to your recent editorial board opinion regarding Save 81 (”Save 81 organizers must identify themselves to be taken seriously,” Jan. 3, 2022). I joined the group several years back to get more information and to show my support for a common-sense solution. I am not part of an “elusive group of business owners or politicians.” I’m simply a 45-year resident of the city of Syracuse who cares about the outcome of the Interstate 81 debate. Despite your doubts, this truly is a grassroots organization of people from varied backgrounds with diverse interests and one common denominator: We believe that the interests of local residents and businesses will be served best by upgrading I-81 to better connect our neighborhoods, downtown and the University area.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO