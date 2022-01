Monty Sarhan will be the CEO of SkyShowtime, the Europe-focused streamer revealed by Comcast and ViacomCBS in 2021. Sarhan joined Comcast Cable in Dec. 2019 as senior VP, content acquisition, where he was responsible for a multi-billion dollar content budget. Previously, Sarhan was executive VP and general manager at MGM’s premium entertainment service Epix and prior to that, had a stint as general counsel and senior VP at WWE. Sarhan is a graduate of the Duke University School of Law. The executive will be based in London. He will assume his role later this month, following regulatory approval of SkyShowtime, reporting...

