Body positivity — the movement encouraging people to love and celebrate their bodies as they are right now — has become decidedly mainstream in recent years. Magazines have banned the term "bikini body"; bodies of all shapes, sizes, and abilities are now featured in major ad campaigns and on Fashion Week runways; and motivational quotes about eating the damn cupcake continue to pop up seemingly everywhere. But body positivity has one major limitation: It keeps the focus on beauty or feeling beautiful as the primary goal when there is so much more to everyone than the way you, she, they look. By contrast, body neutrality takes a more holistic approach to bodies, which can help you move away from the hyperfocus on body image, and into gratitude for everything your body does for you. (Related: Where the Body-Positivity Movement Stands and Where It Needs to Go)

FITNESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO