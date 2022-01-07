ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Best blue jean jacket

WKRG
 4 days ago

A blue jean jacket is a classic item that belongs in everyone's closet. Versatile and fashionable, it goes with almost anything. It can be dressed up or down, and makes a great transition piece from summer to fall....

www.wkrg.com

Footwear News

Tiffany Trump Goes Icy in Pale Blue Puffer Coat and Combat Boots with Marla Maples

Tiffany Trump brought an edge to ski style while celebrating the holidays with her mother, Marla Maples. For the occasion, Trump wore black leggings with a black top, layered beneath a pale blue puffer jacket. Her outerwear included a furry hood, as well as a zipped front pocket. The Georgetown University graduate’s look featured no accessories, apart from her diamond engagement ring. Maples took a similar style route, pairing slim black jeans with a metallic puffer jacket that featured a shearling lined hood. Her outfit also included black pointed-toe boots with silver toe accents. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WYTV.com

Best Wrangler jeans

Wrangler jeans are an iconic American brand. They bring to mind hard work, as they became synonymous with cowboys in the saddle, farmers in the fields and construction workers on the job. They have since moved from the working person's wardrobe to the fashion world.
APPAREL
WKRG

Best black table lamp

There are several black table lamps from a variety of retailers, but choosing one that fits with your other furniture and decor may take a little extra consideration. Whether you're looking for a lamp fixture that's black, a lampshade that's black or a lamp with a black base and lampshade, you can find a table lamp model that works for your needs and budget.
LIFESTYLE
WKRG

Best flannel hoodie

It's that time of year to build bonfires and roast marshmallows with friends in the cool brisk air. An absolute necessity is a warm and cozy flannel hoodie that retains heat and evokes style. If you're looking for a quality flannel hoodie, the Legendary Whitetails Men's Flannel Shirt Jacket and ThCreasa Women's Fleece Lined Flannel Hoodie are the top selections.
APPAREL
WKRG

Best beard comb

Over the last couple of decades, beards have surged in popularity and become quite the fashion statement. From the scholarly and enlightened to the tough and intimidating, people of all walks of life and cultural backgrounds love a good, thick face of hair. So much so, in fact, that beard styling and grooming have become a thriving industry.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Post-Bulletin

Red, blue, green -- letter jackets are still cool

The year was 1968. A significant year for many baby boomers for assorted reasons. On the minute level of world impact, I acquired my high school letter jacket. My school colors were purple and white, so the jacket was purple with black sleeves. My graduation year, first name, basketball and baseball patches were sewn on the jacket and sleeves.
ROCHESTER, MN
WKRG

Best footie pajamas

As the long winter nights draw in and ice frosts up the windows, there are few things more rewarding than being nestled on the sofa feeling cozy and warm. And what better way to get that homey comfort than an all-in-one suit that covers you from head to toes?
APPAREL
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Refinery29

These Will Be The Biggest Fashion Trends Of 2022 — Shop Them Now

As seasons get more confusing (what’s the deal with balmy 65+ degree winter days?!) and COVID variants continue to emerge, the start to the new year feels ominous, thus stamping the biggest 2022 fashion trends, seen on the runways in September, with a sizeable question mark. Though reverting to a 24/7 sweatpants existence feels disheartening, it’s likely the only manner of dress you’ll be embracing right now as offices have closed and we're working from home once again. But it’s not all doom and gloom for the rest of the year. While soft clothes are, indeed, a piece of the 2022 style puzzle, they’re not the only items on deck.
APPAREL
Footwear News

La La Anthony Models a Sultry Winter White Look With Sky-High, Lugged-Sole Booties

La La Anthony took to Instagram on Thursday night to show off an eye-catching winter look. The TV personality and actress, who has become known for her chic shoe style and impressive sneaker collection, posted two photos of herself modeling a creamy white and nude outfit with sultry cut-out details and matching booties featuring a sky-high heel. The eBay partner donned a white curve-hugging turtleneck jumpsuit with an off-white overcoat on top and lug-sole lace-up ankle boots in the same ivory colorway. Anthony accessorized with pink-tinted shades and a white Chanel bag, which she wore around her neck like a long necklace. ...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Hailey Bieber Is Sporty in a Gray Prada Puffer Jacket and White New Balance Sneakers

Hailey Bieber makes activewear look so fashion-forward. The “Ocean’s 8” star was spotted while out and about in Los Angeles today with her friend Bella Hadid. For the ensemble, Bieber slipped on a monochromatic gray outfit comprised of a cropped Prada puffer and sleek stretch pants. Bieber chose to pull white crew socks over the bottoms of her pants for an extra sporty appearance. Shoe-wise, Bieber opted for a pair of white New Balance 550s that perfectly rounded up her athletic look. The shoes will be coming soon to newbalance.com but are available for purchase now at stockx.com. Bieber has a trendy yet...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Mary J. Blige Goes Wild in Leopard Jumpsuit & Knee-High Saint Laurent Boots at Sexy Fish Miami Launch Party

Mary J. Blige showed off her standout style over the weekend on Dec. 11 in while helping to launch Sexy Fish Miami, a high-end Asian-fusion seafood restaurant that originated in London. As the star of the evening, the renowned singer performed some of her chart-topping hits, including “Just Fine,” “Family Affair” and her new single, “Amazing.” Blige arrived wearing a one-shoulder leopard print Halpern jumpsuit. She pulled her lustrous locs up into a high loose bun and accessorized with large hoop earrings, three diamond necklaces, bracelets and several silver diamond rings. The “Power Book II: Ghost” star finished off her look with...
MIAMI, FL
WKRG

Best black flatware

Many people don't think about flatware sets until they need them, but excellent flatware sets are just as crucial in your home as a good set of glassware or dishes. It can be difficult and confusing to buy a flatware set, especially if it's your first time purchasing one. There are so many different factors to consider, including the design, the number of place settings, the finish, the construction and the weight of the flatware.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

High street wedding dress brands: Where to buy stylish and affordable outfits

The path to finding the perfect wedding dress is often a long and emotional one that traditionally involves months of planning and several visits to bridal boutiques before the big day.However, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many couples have reconsidered what’s really important to them when it comes to wedding planning, with an increasing number of brides-to-be realising that a gown doesn’t need to have a four-figure price tag to make it aisle-worthy.Thanks to a boom in last-minute micro-nuptials, high street wedding dress sales have surged with Bridebook reporting that 67 per cent of brides no longer consider an...
APPAREL
In Style

Sorry, Uggs — Kendall Jenner Just Found the Next Cool Winter Shoe

Kendall Jenner is an avid Ugg fan. She, like many other supermodels and celebs, is regularly seen wearing the cozy shoe. But her trusty boots might have some new competition in the form of a winter slip-on that kinda, sorta looks like the iconic Jennifer Aniston-approved puffer jacket from The North Face. Yeah, we thought you would be all ears.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Is Bringing Back the Socks and Sandals Trend This Year

It may be a new year but Kendall Jenner is sticking to one of her favorite footwear trends: socks with sandals. The supermodel was spotted leaving a pilates class in Los Angeles on Tuesday wearing a cozy post-workout look complete with socks and black shearling-lined Birketnstock Arizona sandals. The slip-on style, which comes in other colorways, goes for $150 on revolve.com and features a suede upper, an anatomically shaped cork-latex footbed and a real dyed lamb shearling lining. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star was seen in the same buckled sandals while out and about the day after Christmas. From her socks up, Jenner donned black leggings and a camel-colored fleece half-zip pullover sweatshirt with a classic stand-up collar. She pulled the casual outfit together with ease, adding a black headband, sunglasses and a black bag slung over her shoulder. Fellow supermodel Kaia Gerber has also been one to rock the socks-and-sandals combo trend. In fact, she’s been photographed wearing the exact same, extra-comfortable Birkenstocks as Kendall. Shop the look. Birkenstock Arizona Shearling Sandal, $150; revolve.com Roam Fuzzy Prism Slide, $132; revolve.com Cotton On Rex Faux Fur Double Buckle Slide, $35; cottonon.com Scroll through the gallery to check out Kendall Jenner’s style evolution. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Simone Biles Parties in Texas in Dior Sneakers, Crop Top and Sleek Leggings

Simone Biles took her sporty style on a party bus en route to Austin, Texas this week. While taking a mirror selfie on Instagram Stories before boarding the bus with her friends, the Olympian wore sleek black leggings. She paired the bottoms with a matching black crop top, as well as a puffy jacket in a deep berry hue. Biles completed her look with two delicate necklaces and several rings. For shoes, the award-winning gymnast elevated her athleisure with a pair of high-top Dior sneakers. The cream pair featured an allover gray print of the brand’s signature logo, as well as a lace-up silhouette....
TEXAS STATE
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Redefines Honeymoon Style in Neon Skirt, Pink Wig & Classic Flats

Leave it to Paris Hilton to give painting a glamorous makeover, as seen from her honeymoon in the Maldives with husband Carter Reum. The “Paris in Love” star shared a new video on Instagram Reels, painting canvases overlooking the ocean while wearing a hot pink zip-up swimsuit. The bold number featured long sleeves, as well as a high neckline. Hilton layered the garment with a matching sheer midi skirt, which featured a pleated texture. Her ensemble was complete with a short pale pink bob-shaped wig and neon green Versace sunglasses for a whimsical touch. View this post on Instagram A post...
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNET

Holiday handbag deal: Save up to 70% off Coach Outlet today

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Ready to add newly discounted purses to your collection? Coach Outlet has a huge deal happening right now where you can get up to 70% off, plus an extra 15% off sitewide. Considering how much Coach Outlet costs without a deal, this offer is the one you don't want to miss.
BEAUTY & FASHION

