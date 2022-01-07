ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ainsley Maitland-Niles arrives in Italy as he prepares to complete loan move from Arsenal with 24-year-old expected to make his Roma debut against Juventus on Sunday

By Jeorge Bird For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has arrived in Italy ahead of his loan switch from Arsenal to Roma.

The 24-year-old is set to join Roma on a temporary basis until the end of the season and it is anticipated that he will make his debut in Sunday's Serie A game at home to Juventus.

Maitland-Niles was seen posing for photographers after leaving the airport in Rome before getting into a car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vB0Pv_0dfdWtq500
Ainsley Maitland-Niles has arrived in Italy as he prepares to complete his loan move to Roma

This season Maitland-Niles has only played 90 minutes once in the Premier League as he has struggled to command a regular starting berth.

Although he prefers to play in midfield, Maitland-Niles' versatility could prove to be very useful for Roma boss Jose Mourinho.

Maitland-Niles is capable of playing as a wing-back on either flank and he is likely to relish the prospect of regular playing time, while he will join fellow Englishmen Chris Smalling and Tammy Abraham at Roma.

Mourinho's side are currently in seventh place in Serie A and will hope that Maitland-Niles' arrival will provide them with a boost.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gcwlk_0dfdWtq500
Maitland-Niles' versatility could prove to be of great use to Roma manager Jose Mourinho
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rCb1Z_0dfdWtq500
This season Maitland-Niles has found it difficult to get regular playing time at Arsenal

A product of Arsenal's academy, Maitland-Niles has made 132 senior appearances for the club.

In the second half of last season he had a loan spell at West Brom and it seemed likely he would leave Arsenal permanently last summer but he ended up staying.

Maitland-Niles' loan move leaves Arsenal rather short of midfield options at present, especially with Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Roma wanted permanent option in deal for Arsenal midfielder Maitland-Niles

Arsenal have rejected Roma's attempts to include a permanent option in their deal for Ainsley Maitland-Niles. Roma have confirmed the signing of Maitland-Niles. The 24-year-old joins on a straight loan, having completed a medical in the Italian capital on Friday. Roma had wanted to include an option to purchase the...
SOCCER
The Independent

Juventus score three goals in seven minutes to claim comeback win at Roma

Juventus scored three goals in seven minutes to come from behind in a thrilling 4-3 victory away at Roma.The home side had led 3-1 with just over 20 minutes left before Juve’s stunning comeback. Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini also had a late penalty saved by Wojciech Szczesny after Matthijs De Ligt had been shown a second yellow card for handball.Tammy Abraham nodded home Jordan Veretout’s near-post corner to open the scoring before Paulo Dybala levelled things up.Henrikh Mkhitaryan restored Roma’s lead at the start of the second half and Pellegrini curled a stunning 25-yard free-kick into the top corner to seemingly...
UEFA
Tribal Football

Arsenal utility Maitland-Niles excited about Roma move

Arsenal utility Ainsley Maitland-Niles has completed a loan move to Serie A side Roma until the end of the season. The midfielder, 24, has started just two Premier League games for Arsenal this season and voiced his frustration at a lack of playing time in August. Maitland-Niles will join ex-Chelsea...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Roma coach Mourinho fumes: These players must get closer to my mentality; Maitland-Niles debut?

Roma coach Jose Mourinho says his players aren't giving their all after defeat to Juventus. Roma blew a 3-1 lead to lose 4-3 on Sunday. Mourinho fumed, “I never thought my personality was enough. I thought it could be a bit easier. For 70 minutes we played a game that is also a consequence of the talent we have, but in the main choices of the squad and the players who play there is often a lack of personality, even in managing emotions and in the game.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Partey
Person
Chris Smalling
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Mohamed Elneny
Person
Tammy Abraham
The Independent

Wales and Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey tests positive for Covid-19

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, the Serie A club have announced.The Italian side revealed on Monday evening that the 31-year-old Wales international, who has been linked with a return to the Premier League during the January transfer window, had returned a positive result.A statement on the club’s official website said: “Juventus Football Club announces that Aaron Ramsey has tested positive for Covid-19. The player has already been placed in isolation.”Ramsey headed for Italy in July 2019 after his 11-year spell at Arsenal had drawn to a close.The Gunners have been touted as a possible...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Mourinho could hand Arsenal loanee his Serie A debut against Juventus

On Friday, Ainsley Maitland-Niles officially completed his switch from Arsenal to Roma on a six-month loan deal. The Englishman’s timely arrival could solve one of José Mourinho’s headaches ahead of Sunday’s clash against Juventus. Last Thursday, the Giallorossi lost their first fixture in the new year...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Video – Juventus pull one back to make it 3-2 against Roma

This game is starting to turn into a bit of a classic but unfortunately, Juventus are still behind. But they have given themselves a chance now thanks to a goal from Manuel Locatelli. It was a nicely worked goal from down the right-hand side and Locatelli was there with his...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Roma#Juventus#Italy#Serie A#The Premier League#Englishmen
Daily Mail

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has only just received his Covid-19 vaccine and will miss the Super Cup clash with Inter Milan on Wednesday as a new law in Italy states all players must be fully vaccinated

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has only recently received the first dose of his first Covid-19 vaccine, manager Massimiliano Allegri has revealed. A new rule passed by the Italian government has stated that from January 10, all athletes must be vaccinated against coronavirus. Speaking ahead of Juve's Italian Super Cup clash...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Alan Shearer claims Arsenal and Manchester United will miss out on a Champions League spot, as pundit backs SPURS in Premier League top four race... and insists his beloved Newcastle WILL avoid relegation

Alan Shearer has made his Premier League top four predictions - with Arsenal and United set to miss out - while backing his former club Newcastle to avoid the drop this season. The former England and Magpies striker thinks Pep Guardiola's Citizens will retain their title, with Liverpool, Chelsea and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Rome, IT
The Independent

‘We need him desperately’: Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp stresses importance of Takumi Minamino

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits they “desperately” need forward Takumi Minamino to stay fit to cover for the absences of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.With two of his first-choice front line away for a month at the Africa Cup of Nations and Divock Origi still injured, the Reds boss is relying on Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and a fit-again Minamino.The Japan international has scored nine times in 45 appearances but two thirds of those goals have come in just five Carabao Cup ties, with the competition offering the 26-year-old his best opportunities since arriving from RB Salzburg two years ago.Minamino...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Aston Villa prediction: How will FA Cup fixture play out tonight?

The final fixture of the FA Cup third round weekend takes place tonight as Manchester United host Aston Villa at Old Trafford. The match sees Villa manager Steven Gerrard return to face old rivals United for the first time since leaving Liverpool in 2015. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man United face Aston Villa in FA Cup third roundUnited will be looking for a response after interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s unbeaten start came to an end following a 1-0 defeat to Wolves in the Premier League last week. Villa claimed a surprise 1-0 win at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard not underestimating size of Aston Villa’s task in facing Manchester United

Steven Gerrard says Ralf Rangnick needs time to put his stamp on Manchester United and insists Aston Villa are not under-estimating the size of their FA Cup task at Old Trafford.Interim United boss Rangnick has had a turbulent week after a first defeat of his reign to Wolves was followed by reports of dressing room disharmony, with as many as 17 players said to be unhappy.But Villa boss Gerrard is taking no notice of the noise swirling around United, as the former Liverpool midfielder makes his FA Cup managerial bow against a familiar adversary.“I think everyone still respects the fact...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of FA Cup fixture today

Liverpool host Shrewsbury Town in the third round of the FA Cup this afternoon with the Premier League club in the midst of a severe Covid-19 outbreak. The Reds saw the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal postponed this week after further positive cases left Liverpool unable to field a team for Thursday’s fixture. FA Cup fourth round draw LIVEThe club’s training ground only reopened on Friday ahead of this weekend’s match, with assistant manager Peter Krawietz expected to take charge after Jurgen Klopp and Pep Lijnders both recorded suspected positive tests. Liverpool could rely on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Edinson Cavani tells Ralf Rangnick he wants to stay at Manchester United

Edinson Cavani has told Ralf Rangnick that he wants to stay at Manchester United and help improve the team’s fortunes.The 34-year-old joined the Old Trafford giants in October 2020 and was strongly tipped to leave after just one season, only to agree to stay for a further campaign.There was more speculation about his future heading into the January transfer window but Rangnick told Cavani that he had no intention of letting him leave as Barcelona reportedly eyed a move.Asked if he had told any players they can leave this month following last week’s comments about the veteran striker and Donny...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

I know how to do it – Daniel Podence hopes to repeat trophy wins at Wolves

Daniel Podence believes lifting domestic silverware in his native Portugal can help Wolves’ bid for FA Cup glory this season.Podence bagged a brace and started the move which allowed Nelson Semedo a simple finish for his first goal since May last year as Wolves eased into the fourth round with a 3-0 victory over Sheffield United at Molineux.Awaiting Wolves, who won the last of their four crowns in 1960, are Premier League rivals Norwich and Podence, a winner of the Taca de Liga with Moreirense and Sporting Lisbon, hopes they can go deep into the competition.“The cup games are special...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mohamed Salah ‘the perfect example’ for in-form West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen

Jarrod Bowen is using Mohamed Salah as his inspiration as he spearheads West Ham’s bid for glory on three fronts and edges closer to an England call-up.Bowen fired the Hammers into the fourth round of the FA Cup – and a meeting with non-league Kidderminster – with the second goal in a 2-0 win over Leeds.The 25-year-old has also starred in West Ham’s successful Europa League group-stage campaign as well as their climb to the brink of the Champions League spots in the Premier League.Bowen has even been touted for a move to Liverpool, but it is the influence of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

282K+
Followers
11K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy