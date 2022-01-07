ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Pelosi invites Biden to deliver State of the Union on March 1

Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi invited President Joe Biden to deliver his State of the Union address to Congress on March 1, several weeks later than the speech usually occurs. This is the first time in U.S. history that a State of the Union address...

gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Ted Cruz is forcing Democrats into an uncomfortable pipeline vote

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1776, Thomas Paine anonymously published “Common Sense,” the single most influential pamphlet advocating the idea of American independence from British rule. “One of the strongest natural proofs of the folly of hereditary right in kings, is, that nature disapproves it, otherwise she would not so frequently turn it into ridicule, by giving mankind an ass for a lion,” he wrote.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
mediaite.com

SHOCK POLL: Only SIX Percent of Republicans Say Biden’s Win Was ‘Definitely Legitimate’

As President Joe Biden marks the one-year anniversary of the Trump-inspired Capitol insurrection, only 6 percent of Republicans believe his election victory was “definitely legitimate.”. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris delivered speeches at the Capitol Thursday morning to mark the anniversary of the Capitol insurrection. And as expected,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Scott Malone
Person
Donald Trump
Gazette

Biden begins 2022 by poking the Trump bear

President Joe Biden has adopted noticeably tougher messaging in discussing former President Donald Trump and Republicans, and veteran political operatives say the strategy is "clearly" aimed at boosting Democrats in a midterm election year. Despite ushering through his bipartisan physical infrastructure legislation in November, the president ended the year on...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Reuters#A State Of The Union#Senate#Democrats
Gazette

Thune and Johnson reelection bids signal 2022 confidence in GOP takeover

Two key Senate Republicans announced they'll run for reelection, signaling increased optimism the GOP can regain the majority. Democrats could hang on to their bare majority in the Senate, where they govern an evenly split chamber with the tiebreaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris. "But that doesn't mean the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KFOR

Democrats hail Biden for calling out Trump

Democrats have been waiting for a year for President Joe Biden to call out former President Donald Trump for his claims about the 2020 presidential election and pinpoint the role Trump played in instigating his followers to “fight like hell” to contest the result.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Trump challenges riot lawsuits, says fiery speech was official act

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Donald Trump's lawyer argued in court on Monday that the former president cannot be sued over his fiery speech before the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol because he was acting within the scope of his official presidential duties. Trump's lawyer, Jesse Binnall, said...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
AFP

Democrats mourn US senator Harry Reid - and bygone era

A Who's Who of the Democratic Party mourned late senator Harry Reid on Saturday as a giant of a bygone era in Washington politics, when even bitter opponents found a way to get things done. The memorial service in Las Vegas was attended by President Joe Biden, former president Barack Obama, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris. Speakers recalled Reid, who died last month at the age of 82, as an American success story who rose from abject poverty in rural Nevada to become one of the longest-serving majority leaders in US Senate history. But weighing on the ceremony, held in a theater around the late senator's flag-draped coffin, was a sense that Reid represented an era in politics that starkly contrasts with the present, with Democrats and Republicans increasingly unable to cooperate.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy