Are The Bachelor contestants paid for appearing on the show?

By Kevin Quinitchett
 4 days ago
THROUGHOUT the years, many contestants competed for affection on the popular ABC franchise, The Bachelor.

With a program that's featured many competitors on the hit dating show, fans of the series have called their compensation into question.

The Bachelor debuted on ABC on March 25, 2002.

Since then, there have been 26 seasons and several spin-offs of the famed reality show.

In the 20 year history of the dating series, hundreds of contestants appeared on The Bachelor to compete for love.

Surprising enough to fans, multiple outlets confirmed the participants are not paid for their time on the show.

Some contestants even dish out their own money in order to star in the reality show.

Former Bachelorette Jillian Harris penned a blog post about her stint on the show, writing: “I had re-mortgaged my house and I spent something like $8,000 on clothing."

Harris continued: “I remember when I went on the show we got goodie bags filled with some stuff that they wanted us to wear but half of it didn’t even fit."

However, the competitors who return for any spin-offs, such as Bachelor in Paradise, are paid a certain amount due to acquiring a fan base since their initial season of The Bachelor.

How much are The Bachelor leads paid?

In contrast to their suitors, the titular Bachelors and Bachelorettes are compensated a large sum for their time on the show.

According to The Bachelor sources from InTouch and Reality Steve, payment differs between the show's leads.

The star Bachelor or Bachelorette is paid at least $100,000 for taking on the series lead.

Reports claimed Emily Maynard is the highest-paid bachelorette lead, earning $250,000 for The Bachelorette season eight.

How much are The Bachelor hosts paid?

When Chris Harrison was the host, he reportedly raked in $60,000 per episode, reaching an $8million salary while being on the franchise, rumors claim.

However, since he was replaced by Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe in the Bachelorette, it is unclear what salary negotiations they have with the franchise.

Following his departure from Bachelor Nation, Harrison was replaced with alum Jesse Palmer.

Palmer's compensation for his hosting duties have not been disclosed to the media.

