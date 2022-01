With vaccination numbers for younger Minnesota children stalling out, Governor Tim Walz is hoping a little incentive might change the minds of some parents. On Tuesday Walz announced that the state is expanding its "Kids Deserve a Shot" program to include children between the ages of 5 and 11. Families that get a child in that age group vaccinated (both first and second dose) between January 1 and February 28 can claim a $200 VISA gift card. Eligible children who complete their COVID series in that time frame will also be entered in a drawing for one of five $100,000 college scholarships.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO