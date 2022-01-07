Need Shoveling Help? BHS Relay for Life Committee is Ready to Help

With the latest surge of Covid-19 and the omicron variant, in particular, the number of people testing positive is unprecedented during this pandemic. There are many reasons, mostly the transmissibility of the omicron variant. The good news is that the vaccines seem effective in terms of severe illness and hospitalizations. Everybody seems to be reassessing what they consider acceptable risk as more is learned from the current surge in cases.

BEDFORD, MA ・ 9 DAYS AGO