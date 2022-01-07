ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

Need Shoveling Help? BHS Relay for Life Committee is Ready to Help

By The Bedford Citizen
The Bedford Citizen
The Bedford Citizen
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Bedford High School Relay for Life Committee has organized a fundraiser that will provide...

www.thebedfordcitizen.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Bedford Citizen

Touched by Covid ~ What’s Bedford Thinking?

With the latest surge of Covid-19 and the omicron variant, in particular, the number of people testing positive is unprecedented during this pandemic. There are many reasons, mostly the transmissibility of the omicron variant. The good news is that the vaccines seem effective in terms of severe illness and hospitalizations. Everybody seems to be reassessing what they consider acceptable risk as more is learned from the current surge in cases.
BEDFORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bedford, MA
Bedford, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Society
The Bedford Citizen

Poet and Performance Artist Regie Gibson, a METCO Parents Panel, and a Pair of Service Projects are Planned for MLK, Jr. Day

A nationally-known artist and a panel of METCO parents will highlight the fifth Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance, sponsored by Bedford Embraces Diversity. There are also two community service projects planned, consistent with the intent of the national commemoration when it was approved in 1983. This will be the...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Ultragenyx ~ Bedford’s Newest Corporate Neighbor Specializes in Clinical and Commercial Drugs to Combat Rare Diseases

You know that stock footage on the network news every time there’s a story about the Covid vaccine? There are thousands of glass vials with colorful caps weaving along an automated assembly line. That’s not the mass-production scenario planned for Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals, one of Bedford’s newest corporate citizens....
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Luminaria Kits Sell Out ~ Funds Benefit K-5 School Libraries

The holiday lights that illuminate Bedford walkways also enlighten the learning in Bedford elementary schools. The Bedford Minuteman Company Memorial Scholarship Trust has made its fourth annual financial donation to the Bedford schools for the purchase of curricular materials in support of American studies. The gift is funded by the sale of “luminaries”—candles anchored in small bags of sand that traditionally brighten town and private property on Christmas Eve.
BEDFORD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bhs#Winter Storms#Charity#Bedford Relay For Life#The Bedford Community
The Bedford Citizen

Antigen Test Kits WILL BE DISTRIBUTED to Faculty and Staff in Bedford on Sunday

Shakespeare said it best: “All’s well that ends well.”. After about 24 hours of uncertainty, Superintendent of Schools Philip Conrad notified faculty and other school staff Friday evening that antigen test kits to detect Covid-19 indeed “will be in Bedford in time to be distributed at the main entrance to Bedford High School on Sunday from 10 a.m. until noon.”
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford Schools will Distribute DESE-Supplied Covid Test Kits to Teachers and Staff

School officials on Sunday and Monday will be distributing Covid-19 antigen self-test kits to anyone who works in Bedford schools. The kits, provided free statewide to educators by the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, will be available for teachers and other school staff members to pick up in a drive-by format Sunday between 10 a.m. and noon at the main entrance to Bedford High School.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Madeline Allen, From BHS to Glasgow Climate Summit

Madeline ‘Maddy” Allen, Bedford High School class of 2015, recently participated in the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP26, in Glasgow, UK. Allen is a fellow with YEAH (Youth Environmental Alliance in Higher Education,) a network that connects youth around the world and amplifies their voices. It is funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF).
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Community Event Short Takes ~ December, 2021

Bedford’s December holiday season got underway with the Town’s annual Tree Lighting and visit from that fellow in red from the North Pole. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church held their annual Lessons and Carols service both in person and via Zoom. St. Paul’s Weekday Nursery School students performed their annual holiday pageant and collected socks for Bedford Youth and Family Services.
BEDFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
The Bedford Citizen

Select Board Approves Contract with Eliot Community Human Services; Agency Now has Full-Time Clinician On-Site, Working with Youth

The Select Board Monday approved a three-year contract with the agency that is central to the town’s mental health resources. The agreement with Eliot Community Human Services for $37,000 per year, is retroactive to July 1. The agreement covers co-pays and introductory visits, said Town Manager Sarah Stanton, and she added that the agency works with residents to address any insurance issues.
HEALTH
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA
806
Followers
2K+
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

 https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy