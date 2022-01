TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you are looking for work, here is a great opportunity to start the new year with a new job. The Tucson Public Safety Career Fair is happening Tuesday. The Tucson Fire Department, 911, and Tucson Police Department will all be there. You can learn more about becoming a police officer or firefighter. However, there are many other critical roles you can discover as well like in support services and the crime lab or as a community service officer and record specialist. Police Chief Chad Kasmar says it is a rewarding field.

