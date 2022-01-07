Simu Liu on ‘Shang-Chi’ 2, Online Hate, Mississauga Love, and Making Music

What makes someone a superhero? An inspirational origin story? Supernatural ability beyond what is expected? Courage? By every metric, actor Simu Liu is a superhero. Born in Harbin, China in 1989, Liu immigrated to Ontario at the age of five, where he spent the remainder of his childhood. Raised by immigrant parents, Liu lived frugally and faced immense pressure to succeed academically, an experience shared by many children of immigrant families. In a letter to his parents, Liu describes the animosity he developed toward them in response to the pressure put on him: “We fought often. If I tripped on my laces, I was clumsy. If I scored below an A, I was stupid. If I wanted to hang out with my friends, I was wasting my time. I grew to resent the pressure you put on me, resolving to make your lives as difficult as you were making mine.”

