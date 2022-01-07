ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

QB Tyler Huntley to start for Baltimore Ravens with Lamar Jackson again ruled out

By Jamison Hensley
ESPN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens are turning to quarterback Tyler Huntley to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. Huntley will start Sunday's regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, coach John Harbaugh said after Friday's practice. Lamar Jackson will miss his fourth straight game with a...

The Baltimore Sun

Ravens snap-count analysis: Veteran defenders carry heavy load in season-closing loss

Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 1/9/22 Alejandro Villanueva T 71 Ben Cleveland G 71 Bradley Bozeman C 71 Kevin Zeitler G 71 Tyler Huntley QB 71 Mark Andrews TE 66 Rashod Bateman WR 62 Patrick Mekari T 60 Marquise Brown WR 58 Latavius Murray RB 39 Eric Tomlinson TE 37 Devonta Freeman RB 27 Sammy Watkins WR 21 Josh Oliver TE 19 Devin Duvernay WR 18 David Sharpe T 11 Tylan ...
NFL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Steelers vs. Ravens: What they're saying in Baltimore after loss

Before losing six games in a row, the Baltimore Ravens sat atop the AFC standings with a record of 8-3. Now, they’re headed home without a playoff berth and evaluating draft picks after a season largely derailed by injuries. Here’s what some writers are saying after Sunday’s 16-13 home...
NFL
ESPN

NFL draft order for 2022: First-round picks from 1 to 32, including Jaguars, Lions and Texans in top three

The order for the top 18 picks in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft is set -- after a bit of Week 18 chaos -- with the Jacksonville Jaguars picking No. 1 and the Detroit Lions picking No. 2. Could both teams be thinking pass-rusher with their selections? NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. ranks a pair of defensive ends 1-2 on his Big Board: Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan) and Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon). The Jags and Lions both won on Sunday to lock in the top two picks, followed by the Houston Texans at No. 3.
NFL
CBS Baltimore

Bounced From Playoffs, Ravens Already Looking Ahead To Next Season

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Defensive tackle Brandon Williams, a nine-year veteran with the Baltimore Ravens, called the 2021 season a “whirlwind.” On Sunday, the Ravens were officially eliminated from the postseason following a 16-13 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium. Six weeks–what feels like an eternity–ago, Baltimore was sitting at 8-3, the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They lost the next six games–five of them by a total of eight points. “You couldn’t tell me that the season was going to end up like this and me believe it,” Williams told reporters on Monday. “You couldn’t tell me we...
NFL
Yardbarker

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson worried about 'getting back right,' not extension

As expected, Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson remained sidelined for what became Sunday's season-ending loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers because of the ankle injury he initially suffered back on Dec. 12 during a defeat at the Cleveland Browns. Without a healthy Jackson in the lineup, the Ravens failed to...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Ravens Sign Eight Players to Reserve/Future Deals

The Ravens have begun the process of building their 2022 roster, as they signed eight players to Reserve/Future deals Monday. Baltimore signed these players the day after their 2021 season ended:. DB Robert Jackson. OT Jaryd Jones-Smith. G/DT Khalil McKenzie. WR Jaylon Moore. C James Murray. TE Tony Poljan. DB...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson says bone bruise in ankle sidelined him; no update on extension talks

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said Monday that a bone bruise in his right ankle sidelined him over the final month of the season. Jackson was carted off the field early in a Dec. 12 loss to the Cleveland Browns with an ankle injury that coach John Harbaugh initially described as a sprain. Jackson was inactive for the Ravens’ final four games and practiced just once in that span. In his ...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Crushing Ravens Injury News

The Ravens have been banged up all season and suffered another major injury during Sunday’s game against the Steelers. Linebacker Tyus Bowser is feared to have suffered a torn Achilles after having such a stellar season. If that is indeed the injury, Bowser will likely be out for the...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

What the Steelers Said After Beating Ravens to Reach Playoffs

(opening statement) "That Steelers-Ravens, I can't say enough about the men in that locker room. Their collective will was on display. It was on display throughout a hostile environment today. Obviously, dire circumstances and so forth. A lot of competition in the stadium. Distractions, potentially on the outside. They were able to process all of that and make the necessary plays to secure a victory. I'm just appreciative of it, particularly some of those young ones. Najee [Harris] sustained an elbow injury and was able to get himself back into the game and make significant plays for us. Pat [Freiermuth] had an opportunity to get a first down. He came up a little short in terms of lacking a little awareness there, and we had to punt the ball. He came back and made a significant play. Ray-Ray [McCloud] had an opportunity to secure field position for us in overtime. He didn't. He came back and made a play. The growth and development of these young guys throughout this journey and the negativity that's usually associated with growth and development did not take away from their efforts. They smiled in the face of it, and I'm just appreciative of that. And, obviously, I'm appreciative of our quarterback—QB 1 [Ben Roethlisberger]. He's been smiling in the face of adversity for 18 years. So, even though it's not surprising, it's still appreciated. The turnovers were significant. Whenever we come in here, we better win the turnover battle. We're not getting out of this stadium unless we do. I'm just thankful for their efforts, and I'll stop talking."
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Feared To Have Suffered Crushing Injury Sunday

Not only were the Baltimore Ravens eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday, but they also suffered one last injury blow to end the year. Per The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens fear they lost a key piece of their linebacking core. “Ravens sustain one more major injury in a...
NFL

