ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

SBU professor and founder of Turkana Basin Institute Richard Leakey dies at 77

By Viola Flowers
sbstatesman.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProfessor Richard E. Leakey died on Jan. 2, at 77 years old in Nairobi, Kenya, leaving behind an extensive paleoanthropology and conservationist career as a Stony Brook professor in the Department of Anthropology and the founder of the Turkana Basin Institute (TBI). “I am deeply saddened by the news...

www.sbstatesman.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
columbuspost.com

Richard Leakey, an environmentalist and leader of the expedition, died

Richard Leakey, Kenya’s world-renowned environmental activist and travel leader, owes much to mankind’s vital knowledge of its creation, he died at the age of 77. Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said in a statement on Sunday evening that he was “saddened by the death of Dr. Richard Erskine Frere Leakey.”
AFRICA
The Guardian

Richard Leakey obituary

Richard Leakey, who has died aged 77, called his 1983 autobiography One Life, perhaps because the rest of us might have thought more than one person must have been involved in such varied activity. He was a celebrated fossil discoverer, notably of early hominids; a museum director; a wildlife conservationist...
OBITUARIES
AFP

Richard Leakey, fossil hunter and defender of elephants, dies aged 77

World-renowned Kenyan conservationist and fossil hunter Richard Leakey, whose groundbreaking discoveries helped prove that humankind evolved in Africa, died on Sunday at the age of 77, the country's president said. The legendary paleoanthropologist remained energetic into his 70s despite bouts of skin cancer, kidney and liver disease. "I have this afternoon... received with deep sorrow the sad news of the passing away of Dr Richard Erskine Frere Leakey," President Uhuru Kenyatta said in a statement late Sunday. Born on 19 December, 1944, Leakey was destined for palaeoanthropology -- the study of the human fossil record -- as the middle son of Louis and Mary Leakey, perhaps the world's most famous discoverers of ancestral hominids.
CELEBRITIES
US News and World Report

Richard Leakey, Kenyan Conservationist Who Campaigned Against Ivory Trade, Has Died

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Richard Leakey, a Kenyan conservationist and paleoanthropologist who spearheaded campaigns against the ivory trade to save the dwindling African elephant population, has died, the Kenyan presidency said on Sunday. He was 77. For years Leakey served in various roles in the government including as director of the...
AFRICA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stony Brook, NY
The Independent

Kenyan paleoanthropologist Richard Leakey dies at 77

Paleoanthropologist Richard Leakey known for his fossil-finding and conservation work in his native Kenya, has died at 77, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta announced Sunday evening. The cause of death was not announced.Leakey, the son of globally known anthropologists Louis and Mary Leakey, also held a number of public service leadership roles including director of the National Museums of Kenya and what became the Kenya Wildlife Service, Kenyatta’s statement said.“We are deeply saddened to learn about the news of the death of our founder,” the conservation group WildlifeDirect said. The group’s CEO, Paula Kahumbu, said Leakey had “a natural sense of leadership, old-fashioned but straightforward. His memory was super sharp and his ability to hold many ideas in the air at once to find common threads was phenomenal. He will be dearly missed.” Read More Biden conferring with Ukraine's leader over Russian buildupTrump-appointed head of FDIC quits amid clash with Democratic board membersMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Twitter account banned for good over Covid-19 misinformation
CELEBRITIES
iucn.org

IUCN mourns the loss of leading conservationist Professor Richard Leakey

Richard contributed greatly to IUCN and the work of our Members. He played a key role in efforts to combat elephant and rhino poaching, campaigned for protection of great apes, and led calls to tackle threats to biodiversity. In an illustrious career spanning six decades, Richard was Director of Kenya’s...
SCIENCE
The New Yorker

Richard Leakey’s Life in the Wild

On the night of January 2nd, I got a text from Paula Kahumbu, the Kenyan conservationist. “Dear friends, sad news,” she wrote. “Richard Leakey just passed away at his home in Kona Baridi.” Leakey, the renowned paleoanthropologist and wildlife conservationist, had been her mentor—a mercurial, controversial advocate for African wildlife, whose tumultuous career was central to Kenya’s history in the past half century.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Cecil Rhodes professorship dropped by King’s College London after row over slavery links

A university professorship named after Cecil Rhodes has been scrapped by a top London university over its links to slavery and racism.King’s College London has removed the 100-year-old Rhodes Professorship of Imperial History after the current post-holder, Prof Richard Drayton, called for it to be dropped.Prof Drayton, who was a former Rhodes Scholar at Oxford University, said of King’s College that “the blood of enslaved Caribbean people is mixed into the mortar of its foundations”, as reported by the Mail on Sunday.In a letter to the provost of King’s written in 2020, released following a Freedom of Information request, he...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Uhuru Kenyatta
Person
Richard Leakey
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sbu#National Museums Of Kenya#Tbi#Stony Brook University#The Turkana Institute#The New York Times#Time
healththoroughfare.com

Respected Scientist Causes Controversy by Saying Omicron Is “Not the Same Disease” as the Other COVID-19 Variants!

Earlier this week, a British scientist who advises the government of the United Kingdom on matters of life sciences grabbed a lot of attention by stating that the newest strain of COVID-19, Omicron, is actually “not the same disease that we were seeing a year ago” and that the pandemic death rates are “now history” as per the Guardian.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
BBC
Vice

Yale and Columbia Are Ripping Off Financial Aid Students, Lawsuit Says

More than a dozen of the nation’s top universities—including Ivy League universities Yale, Brown, Columbia, Dartmouth, Cornell, and the University of Pennsylvania—allegedly used their financial aid policies to rip off more than 170,000 students for hundreds of millions of dollars, according to a lawsuit filed in Illinois Sunday.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy