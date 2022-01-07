ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Talking Raptors Podcast – S9E08 – Covid AllStars

By Nick Reynoldson
raptorsrepublic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a brief Covid related hiatus, the fellas hop back into the...

www.raptorsrepublic.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Thus far, it seems like that performance was a fluke. Atlanta is...
NBA
The Spun

Draymond Green Reacts To Saturday’s Klay Thompson News

Draymond Green is more than ready for Klay Thompson’s return. He tweeted how excited he was that Thompson is back as it’s only going to make Golden State more dangerous. Thompson is expected to return on Sunday for the Warriors against the Cavaliers after being out for more than two years. He suffered a torn ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors and then tore his Achilles in November of 2020.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Nurse
Larry Brown Sports

Donovan Mitchell eyeing move to bigger market?

After two years in Kentucky playing college ball for Louisville and five years in Utah playing for the Jazz, Donovan Mitchell may have some greater ambitions in mind. Tim MacMahon of ESPN hinted this week during an episode of “The Hoop Collective” that the star guard could be eyeing a move to a bigger market.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Sunday’s Tacko Fall News

The Cleveland Cavaliers have established themselves as one of the NBA’s most entertaining teams so far this season. Unfortunately, a move that the organization made on Sunday may hurt their standing among neutral fans. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Cavaliers plan to waive center Tacko Fall. The...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Isiah Thomas takes shot at Michael Jordan on Twitter

Isiah Thomas sure knows how to hold a grudge. The retired Detroit Pistons legend took to Twitter over the weekend to take a swipe at longtime rival Michael Jordan. Thomas commented on a post about how both Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James were now in the NBA’s top ten of all-time in three of the five major statistical categories.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raptors#Covid#Talking Raptors Podcast#Jj Redicks
fadeawayworld.net

LaVar Ball Advises LeBron James To Retire In Cleveland: "Go Finish Up Your Thing And Get Game In Your Hometown, Man."

A couple of weeks ago, LeBron James was somehow linked with a move back to Cleveland seeing how well the Cavaliers are playing this 2021/22 NBA season. The Cavs are shocking the world when nobody expected little to nothing from them, climbing positions in the Eastern Conference. Right now, they rank 6th, avoiding the play-in tournament positions.
NBA
raptorsrepublic.com

The Defense, it’s Difficult w/ Mark Schindler – Raptors Weekly Podcast

Host Samson Folk brings on terrific sportswriter, Mark Schindler to give the outside view on the Raptors. There will be a few of these featuring different journalists and analysts from around the United States. *timestamps could be changed by 30 seconds or 1 minute depending on implemented ads*. 3:04 –...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
raptorsrepublic.com

Gameday: Pelicans vs Raptors, January 9

The Pelicans (14-25, 13th in West) come to town looking to snap the Raptors (19-17, 7th in East) five game win streak. One beloved former Raptor will be the main attraction. Jonas Valanciunas, JV, Big Science, Lithuanian Lightning. Whatever you want to call him, he was a staple at centre during Toronto’s rebuild to relevance and contender status under Dwane Casey. Although he was never utilized enough in those years, you can definitely make the argument that without Valanciunas, the Raps don’t even get by Indiana in the 2016 playoffs and a third straight first round failure at the time would have made Masai Ujiri blow everything up well before Kawhi Leonard came north. The man was a nightmare to deal with during that run until he got hurt in the Miami series. Traded for Marc Gasol yes, but JV’s six and half seasons were instrumental in the process that eventually led to a championship. Also low-key hilarious and by all accounts, a great person.
NBA
247Sports

Listen: Owls247 Podcast Todd Orlando and recruiting talk!

We talk about FAU's quick hiring of defensive coordinator Todd Orlando and talk about what happen with Ahmari Harvey and what is still out there for FAU at the defensive back position. Please leave a review of our podcast on iTunes and Spotify if you can! We record a podcast...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Picks For Pace Podcast: CFB Championship Preview, Bears talk, and more

As the 2021 regular season comes to a close for the Chicago Bears, the 2022 offseason will be met with changes for the Bears organization. With head coach Matt Nagy on his way out, the Bears will begin searching for a new head coach. With an organizational shakeup likely on the way, the Bears enter a franchise-defining offseason. With the future of general manager Ryan Pace uncertain, Bears leadership could look different in a few weeks.
NFL
raptorsrepublic.com

The Lineup – Raptors vs Pelicans, January 9

Raps were down 17 against Utah and Freddy decided it was back day so he carried his team to victory. His All-Star berth has to happen at this point.
NBA
Paste Magazine

We Talk to the Hosts of Not Another D&D Podcast, the Funniest Dungeons & Dragons Podcast on the Internet

This article contains light spoilers for both of Not Another D&D Podcast’s main campaigns and for Frozen 2. Dungeons and Dragons podcasts have taken the audio world by storm in recent years, with the likes of Adventure Zone and Critical Role helping to push the game to a popularity level rivaling the halcyon days of the 1980s. But what if there was another podcast that stood above the rest? Better yet, what if there was Not Another D&D Podcast?
VIDEO GAMES
raptorsrepublic.com

Westside Stories – The Best of the Best

Duane and Kelsea begin the new year and the regular G League season with special guest, Raptors 905 and Team Canada guard, Aaron Best. Best reminisces on the journey that lead him back to the 905 4 years after his first stint with the team, and the pride he feels playing at home in Canada. Duane and Aaron recall their first memories of each other, as well as the level of competition between Toronto hoopers. The podcast ends with the creation of The Official Aaron Best Playlist.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy