Stafford, CT

Serious Crash On Route 72 Prompts Detour On Jersey Shore: Developing

By Jon Craig
 4 days ago
Stafford police Photo Credit: Facebook

A serious crash on the Jersey Shore prompted detours off of Route 72, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

A crash occurred before 1 p.m. Friday on Route 72 at Marsha Drive in Stafford Township, initial reports said.

Traffic in both directions was being detoured through Marsha Drive.

Stafford police were not immediately available for comment.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

