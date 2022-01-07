ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Scientists creating ‘self-spreading’ viruses that could have ‘irreversible consequences’ for the planet, experts warn

By Sarah Grealish
 4 days ago
SCIENTISTS are creating “super-infectious” viruses that could have “irreversible consequences” for the planet, experts have warned.

The “risky virology” sees scientists tweak viruses in labs to make them spread easily between hosts, in the hope of developing viral vaccines, according to a new paper penned by top academics at King’s College London.

Scientists are creating 'super infectious' viruses Credit: Alamy

These scientists create super-infections which are “self-spreading” so that they can be released into the environment or exposed to a population.

The idea is the virus can be used to protect a population quickly and will spread on its own - vaccinating humans or protecting crops.

However, experts now warn that this approach goes against the long-established view that such viruses are too unstable to be safe.

Dr Filippa Lentzos, from the Department of War Studies and the Department of Global Health & Social Medicine, has called it “risky virology”.

She said: “Developing self-spreading viruses for environmental release is another example of risky virology research, like virus hunting in bat caves or deliberately making dangerous pathogens even more dangerous in the lab, all in the name of pandemic preparedness, but where it is far from clear that the anticipated benefits outweigh the very clear risks.”

The authors of the paper are now calling for greater regulation and discussion of the risks and benefits of such viruses.

They said: “Only a concerted, global governance effort with coherent regional, national and local implementation can tackle the challenges of self-spreading viruses that have the potential to radically transform both wildlife and human communities."

It is not the first time scientists have looked at the concept of self-spreading viruses.

In the 1980s in Australia in the 1980s a research programme was looking at using them to sterilise or kill pests.

And in the 1990s in Spain a similar approach was considered to protect native wild rabbits.

However, both were abandoned over warnings that the potential consequences were too serious.

In 2016 interest reignited in the idea, and currently the European Union, the US National Institutes of Health and the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency are funding proposals around using such viruses for wildlife immunisations.

It comes as the origins of the devastating Covid pandemic remain a mystery as China refuses to cooperate with a full-scale probe into the source of the deadly virus.

And evidence of a lab leak has been piling up over the last year as scientists, researchers and governments hunt for answers.

Dozens of scientists have suggested Covid could have escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China through an infected researcher, improper disposal of waste, or potential breaches in the security at the site.

The high security facility specalising in coronaviruses has been in the eye of the storm as questions rage over whether Covid could have escaped from its lab.

One bombshell book said the virus appeared to have been "tailor made for carnage" and may have escaped from the lab after a scientist was bitten by an infected monkey.

Both China and the lab have furiously denied any allegations, but top former intelligence bosses said the evidence of a lab "accident" is clear to see - and there has been a calculated cover up "from day one".

Richard Closs
1d ago

ihave been saying this since day one of this covid show ing all the signs of a viris created. and then spread .spraying or contaminated products. once it's out there. it mutates. makes it nessary for more and more vaccines . I believe the reason biological contamination is used because a desire for elites to place more controls on people and they control mandates virus and laws that mimic real laws and defeat constitutional protections so they have total control . then inpliment the what I call the Hitler plan ...free of course. to. bring in a new world disorder. tech has evolved to where nano tech vaccines and 5 g. have been integrated to create the perfect ]people control platform. people are falling into this. this is why all the censors and fact checkers .Dems are leading the charge. besides people dying in mass the Lord return is saving the best lastas his people are spared what's to come despite the warnings.

CraigUSA
1d ago

yet this administration has no interest in getting to the bottom of the viruses origin. Our funding of this lab, its reseaech and Fauci's roll in it all is extremely troubling

Christine Chin
1d ago

That's right!! CHEMICAL WARFARE/TERROSIST ATTACK ON OUR ON HOMELAND TO DEPOPULATE!! PERIODT!!THEY,VE BEEN PRESSING TOO HARD ABOUT VACCINATION . CHILDREN WILL BECOME STERILE!! AND YOU HAVE 6MONTHS TO 3-5 YRS TILL YOU DIE. I HEARD IT IN A SPEECH. BLOOD CLOTS ALSO WAS MENTIONED & A CHANGE OF DNA . FORGOT WHAT ELSE BUT IT SOUNDED CREDIBLE TO ME. AND THERE HAD BEEN BLOOD CLOTS & DEATHS ,WE KNOW THAT. VIRUS OR NOT IM LETTING THE LORD DECIDE. AND THATS WHY HE WONT LISTEN FROM THE HEAVENS BECAUSE OF THE EVIL ON EARTH !!

