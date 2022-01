BROOKINGS – The Brookings High School boys’ and girls’ bowling teams each went 1-1 in matches held on Friday and Saturday at The Lanes in Brookings. The Bobcats on Friday were swept by Sioux Falls Washington in a makeup of a date postponed by weather, but on Saturday both Brookings teams responded with big wins over McCook Central/Montrose.

BROOKINGS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO