Ten cities and states offer universal basic income worth up to $12,000 – are you eligible?

By Jon Rogers
The US Sun
 4 days ago
A TOTAL of ten cities and states are creating universal basic income programs which could be worth up to $12,000.

The move comes as Covid stimulus payments dry up and it is looking unlikely a fourth payment will be forthcoming.

A number of cities and states across the US have plans in place for a UBI program Credit: Getty

While universal basic income isn’t the same as a stimulus check, the UBI programs give residents who are eligible recurring payments over a certain period of time, which could be every month, several times a year or just annually.

Here’s where they are being offered.

Alaska

For a while now, Alaska has been giving its citizens checks under the Alaska Permanent Fund.

The fund, which has been around since 1982, was designed to provide state citizens with a portion of state oil revenues.

The sovereign wealth fund pays out annual dividends to eligible citizens.

To qualify, you must be an Alaskan resident for at least a year - but you're not eligible if you’ve been convicted of state felonies or jailed.

This year’s payment went out to 643,000 Alaskans, totaling $1,114 per person.

The highest payout occurred in 2008 when the payment was $2,069.

Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh plans to use some of its Covid funds to give relief to 200 households with low earnings.

Specifically, those households will get $500 a month in payments for two years.

According to Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, the city will start making the payments later this year.

Assuming they get the full payments for the full 24 months, those would equal $12,000.

Columbia

There is a similar program in Columbia, South Carolina, for dads in need.

In June 2021, 100 low-income fathers in Columbia got debit cards worth $500.

They will continue to get those payments for another 11 months.

Chicago

The windy city will be offering a UBI program as well to low-income households.

Qualifying families earning less than $35,000 each year will get $500 in monthly payments.

The payment will impact 5,000 families in Chicago and will be paid for in part using funds from American Rescue Act, which was signed into law in March by President Joe Biden.

Los Angeles

Los Angeles also recently announced a UBI plan to low-income workers.

A total of 3,200 families will get $1000 in monthly installments for a year.

Eligible families have incomes that sit at or below the federal poverty line ($26,200 for four person family).

New Orleans

Teens in New Orleans, Louisiana, will start getting $350 in monthly payments this month as part of the state’s financial literacy program.

The first set of payments went out in December and will recur for 10 months.

To qualify, you must be between the ages of 16 and 24 and either unemployed or not in school.

Newark

Thanks to Newark, New Jersey, expanding its “guaranteed income pilot program," 400 residents will now get payments for two years.

The payments totaling $12,000 over two years will be given out in two ways.

Half of those participating in the program will get $250 on a biweekly basis, while the remaining 50 per cent will get two payments of $3,000 each year, according to a statement by the city.

The residents in the program were selected after applying via an online portal, which was done in partnership with the University of Pennsylvania’s Center for Guaranteed Income Research.

The residents were selected based on the following requirements:

  • Must be at least 18 years of age
  • Must possess an income at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty line
  • Must be adversely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic

Rochester

The Rochester council has approved has approved a two-year pilot program.

The program aims to provide $500 payments to 175 low-income families Rochester, NY families for the first 12 months.

Then, in the following year, a different set of 175 families Rochester, NY families would get the $500 monthly payments.

The payments would go out to households at or below 200% below the federal poverty level.

Incoming Mayor Malik Evans backs the program but he wants to explore something using private and philanthropic funds – meaning the payments to families could be larger.

Durham

Soon, 115 Durham, North Carolina, residents that were incarcerated will be chosen for the city's Excel pilot program, which will send $500 payments a month for a year.

Most of the funds for the $700,000 pilot program will be provided by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey.

Eligible participants must be at least 18 years old.

While there's no work requirement, if you earn an income it must not exceed 60% of the area's median income.

Also, incarceration must have taken place within the last five years.

The program will begin in 2022 and continue through January 2023.

You can see if you're eligible by filling out a pre-screening form.

California

It’s also worth including California’s stimulus package.

The California Franchise Tax Board expects to issue roughly nine million payments under the Golden State Stimulus II.

The states public affairs office told The Sun that it will send another 794,000 checks worth more than $568 million between now and the end of the year.

While, it’s unclear if direct payments will continue beyond the second round, California is estimated to have $31 in surplus funds next year.

This could signal more stimulus payments to Californians in 2022.

We explain four things you need to know about stimulus payments in 2022 and beyond.

Plus, see how families with kids under 13 could get a surprise stimulus payment of $8,000.

UBI payments would see those eligible receive money at regular periods Credit: Reuters

