Ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Reveals Dramatic Weight Loss

By Corbin Bolies
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mike Pompeo looks a lot different this year. The former Secretary of State and perpetual presidential hopeful said he lost 90 pounds in six months, telling the New York Post he...

www.thedailybeast.com

TheDailyBeast

Fauci Heard Muttering ‘What a Moron, Jesus Christ’ After Fiery Exchange With Kansas Senator

A fed-up Dr. Anthony Fauci was heard on a hot mic calling Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) a “moron” after Marshall repeatedly demanded more financial disclosure from Fauci during a Senate hearing on Tuesday. Marshall held up a giant fake paycheck to illustrate the fact that his staff couldn’t find Fauci’s public financial disclosure. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Biden’s top health advisor, snapped back that his finances were readily available, and had been “for the last 37 years or so.” He added that Marshall, who blamed “the big tech giants” for concealing Fauci’s finances, just had to file a public information act request to view his disclosures. “You are so misinformed that it’s extraordinary,” he seethed. As Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) shut Marshall down and regained control of the proceedings, Fauci could be heard muttering to himself, “What a moron. Jesus Christ.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

‘He Can’t Be Controlled’: Kanye West Plans Sit-Down With Putin in Russia

Kanye West is planning a trip to Russia (complete with his Sunday Service Choir in tow) to meet with President Vladimir Putin, West’s longtime associate Ameer Sudan told Billboard. The country will be “a second home” to West, Sudan said. “He will be spending a lot of time out there.” The musical enigma will also perform his first-ever concerts in Russia and meet with the country’s Trump-like figure Aras Agalarov, who’s infamous in the U.S. for setting up Donald Trump Jr.’s 2016 Trump Tower meeting. West will also work with Agalarov’s son, Emin, to help bolster his profile in the country. This is despite a Level 4 U.S. advisory not to travel to the country over terroristic threats and harassment allegations against the Russian government. “This is Ye, Ye is going to get there regardless. What are they going to say?” Sudan said. “Kanye knows what’s going on more than the average human being, he’s well aware of things. And it’s nothing against the United States or to cause conflicts, but Ye is Ye—he can’t be controlled.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

DOJ to Launch a Domestic Terrorism Unit to Combat Rising Tide

The Justice Department announced it would form a special unit dedicated to domestic terrorism due to the growing threat over the last few years, the head of its national security division told Congress Tuesday. “This group of dedicated attorneys will focus on the domestic terrorism threat, helping to ensure that these cases are handled properly and effectively coordinated across the Department of Justice and across the country,” Matt Olsen told the Senate Judiciary Committee, as first reported by The Washington Post. Olsen said FBI investigations into domestic terror threats have more than doubled since early 2020, and he hopes the new unit will “augment” the existing infrastructure made up of counterterrorism attorneys. The announcement comes days after the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot, with Tuesday’s Senate hearing often consumed by partisan outlooks on the failed insurrection.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Gitmo Approves First Transfer of Detainee Brought From CIA Black Site

A Somali detainee held at Guantánamo Bay since 2006 without being charged has been deemed safe for transfer with security guarantees by a panel. Guled Hassan Duran, 47, was first captured in 2004. He is the first high-value detainee brought to Guantánamo from a CIA black site to be approved for a transfer, according to a document obtained Monday by The New York Times. Duran is either the 14th or 15th of the 39 inmates remaining at Guantánamo to be recommended for transfer. However, Duran is unlikely to be moved out of Guantánamo to a country that agrees to take him with security arrangements acceptable to the Defense Department anytime soon. He remains unable to return to Somalia under congressional prohibition. The White House has transferred one detainee out of Guantánamo since Joe Biden took office—a Moroccan man whose release proceedings began during the Obama administration. “The administration remains dedicated to closing the detention facility at Guantánamo Bay,” a Pentagon spokesman said, declining to comment specifically on Duran’s case. “Nothing has changed about that.”
MILITARY
Mike Pompeo
TheDailyBeast

Misinformation Champion Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson Flip-Flops, Seeks Third Term

Ron Johnson, the Republican senator from Wisconsin who stands out as a far-right extremist even in the annals of the modern GOP, has announced he will be pursuing a third term despite previously promising not to do so. Johnson’s record includes routinely making false claims about the pandemic, vehemently denying the results of the 2020 election, and using a Senate hearing to falsely claim that the Jan. 6 riots involved “fake Trump supporters.” He wrote in the Wall Street Journal Sunday that when he pledged not to serve more than 12 years, he couldn’t have predicted “the Democrats’ complete takeover of government and the disastrous policies they have already inflicted on America and the world.”
WISCONSIN STATE
TheDailyBeast

More Than 1,700 U.S. Congressmen Have Enslaved People

A Washington Post investigation of censuses and other historical records found that more than 1,700 congressmen who served between the 18th and 20th centuries enslaved Black people during their lives. The Post created a database that shows these congressmen represented nearly 40 states across the nation and were part of both major parties—with 606 Democrats and 481 Republicans. The Post also found that well into the 1900s, former enslavers continued to serve in Congress, including the first woman to ever serve in the Senate, Rebecca Latimer Felton, a suffragist and white supremacist who was appointed to fill a vacancy in 1922 at the age of 87. Some congressmen used their political power to further their own slave-related interests, as in the case of Sen. Elias Kent Kane, who enslaved five individuals in Illinois, and in the early 1800s worked to formally legalize the institution in the state. “They were protective of the institution, that’s for sure,” historian Loren Schweninger said. “There was brutality and there was all kinds of exploitation of slaves—but still there were laws.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Former VP Spokesperson Symone Sanders Joins MSNBC, Will Host Weekend Show

Less than two weeks after leaving her post as Vice President Kamala Harris’s top spokesperson, Symone Sanders has landed her next job. MSNBC announced on Monday that Sanders has been hired by the network to host both a weekend show and another program on NBC’s streaming platform Peacock. MSNBC said that both of her shows will launch this spring. Politico reported last month that Sanders, a former CNN contributor, had been in talks with multiple networks for an on-air role. MSNBC, however, had upped the ante over other channels by offering the longtime Democratic operative a potential hosting gig.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Ex-GOP Congressman Demands Leonardo DiCaprio Shave His Armpit Hair on Fox News

Five years ago, Jason Chaffetz was the chairman of the extremely powerful House Committee on Oversight and Reform. On Monday, the former Utah Republican congressman was griping about Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio’s armpit hair while co-hosting a midday Fox News roundtable show. During a panel segment on Fox News’ Outnumbered, the climate-conscious DiCaprio— who recently starred in the satirical climate change film Don’t Look Up—was labeled a hypocrite for sailing on a superyacht. Chaffetz, however, appeared more disturbed by the show’s producers airing an image of the shirtless actor. “Yeah, I just keep looking at that picture and I’m like, ‘Hey Leo, shave those pits, will ya?!’ I mean, come on! Don’t show it again, shave those pits. Come on man, do us all a favor,” Chaffetz, who left Congress in 2017 to join Fox News, exclaimed. With the rest of the panel laughing, co-host Emily Compagno declared: “This segment went a whole different direction than I expected!”
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

CDC Director Corrects Sonia Sotomayor Claim That 100,000 Kids in ‘Serious Condition’ With COVID-19

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky on Sunday corrected claims made by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who said Friday that “we have over 100,000 children, which we’ve never had before, in serious condition, and many on ventilators.” Walensky explained on a segment of Fox News Sunday that though pediatric hospitalizations have been rising, numbers are still “about 15-fold less” than for older age groups. As of Jan. 8, about 5,000 US children were hospitalized and confirmed or believed to be coronavirus positive, and according to Walensky, most of them were unvaccinated and/or had underlying conditions. Sotomayor made the misleading claim during oral arguments over challenges to vaccine mandates imposed by the Biden administration.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

