Ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Reveals Dramatic Weight Loss

Kanye West is planning a trip to Russia (complete with his Sunday Service Choir in tow) to meet with President Vladimir Putin, West’s longtime associate Ameer Sudan told Billboard. The country will be “a second home” to West, Sudan said. “He will be spending a lot of time out there.” The musical enigma will also perform his first-ever concerts in Russia and meet with the country’s Trump-like figure Aras Agalarov, who’s infamous in the U.S. for setting up Donald Trump Jr.’s 2016 Trump Tower meeting. West will also work with Agalarov’s son, Emin, to help bolster his profile in the country. This is despite a Level 4 U.S. advisory not to travel to the country over terroristic threats and harassment allegations against the Russian government. “This is Ye, Ye is going to get there regardless. What are they going to say?” Sudan said. “Kanye knows what’s going on more than the average human being, he’s well aware of things. And it’s nothing against the United States or to cause conflicts, but Ye is Ye—he can’t be controlled.”

