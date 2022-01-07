Ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Reveals Dramatic Weight Loss

Five years ago, Jason Chaffetz was the chairman of the extremely powerful House Committee on Oversight and Reform. On Monday, the former Utah Republican congressman was griping about Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio’s armpit hair while co-hosting a midday Fox News roundtable show. During a panel segment on Fox News’ Outnumbered, the climate-conscious DiCaprio— who recently starred in the satirical climate change film Don’t Look Up—was labeled a hypocrite for sailing on a superyacht. Chaffetz, however, appeared more disturbed by the show’s producers airing an image of the shirtless actor. “Yeah, I just keep looking at that picture and I’m like, ‘Hey Leo, shave those pits, will ya?!’ I mean, come on! Don’t show it again, shave those pits. Come on man, do us all a favor,” Chaffetz, who left Congress in 2017 to join Fox News, exclaimed. With the rest of the panel laughing, co-host Emily Compagno declared: “This segment went a whole different direction than I expected!”
