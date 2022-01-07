ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Jets will not move any home games to Saskatoon

Sportsnet.ca
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Winnipeg Jets will not be moving any home games to Saskatoon or any other venue, the team confirmed in a letter to fans on Friday. In an email to Sportsnet, a SaskTel Centre spokesperson wrote: "SaskTel Centre will not be hosting any Winnipeg Jets games." With Saskatchewan...

www.sportsnet.ca

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks Banter: 4 Players Chicago Needs to Move ASAP

What the Chicago Blackhawks are failing to accomplish this season proves that you can’t just force different names into a lineup and expect that to fix what’s broken. As such, it’s becoming increasingly evident that for the Blackhawks to extract any success out of this season then the time is now for the organization to turn into sellers. A topic you can rest assured we’ll delve into on Blackhawks Banter.
NHL
985thesportshub.com

Bruins linked to first trade candidate of 2022 deadline season

Lost in the madness of COVID postponements and a schedule that’ll melt your mind to goop is the fact that trade deadline season is rapidly approaching the Bruins and the rest of the NHL. And on Saturday, the Bruins found themselves officially linked to one of the market’s scoring...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elliotte Friedman
Sportsnet.ca

Hour 2 - Ed Jovanovski on Quinn Hughes' improved defensive game

Dan and Sat are joined by former Canuck Ed Jovanovski to discuss the season for Quinn Hughes and his defensive game. Also, Don Taylor of Donnie and Dhali talks about the Canucks getting set for a crucial road trip.The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Media Inc. or any affiliate.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

NHL re-schedules Oilers vs. Senators, postpones Lightning-Devils due to outbreak

The NHL has moved Monday's scheduled matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and Ottawa Senators to Saturday due to Edmonton's COVID-19 outbreak. The Oilers have 10 players on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list, adding forwards Tyler Benson and Warren Foegele after cancelling practice on Sunday. The others on the protocol...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Games#The Jets#Canada Life#Sportsnet#Sasktel Centre
Sportsnet.ca

Blue Jackets suspend Hofmann after informing team he will not return

The Columbus Blue Jackets have suspended forward Gregory Hofmann, the club announced Monday. "Gregory was given permission by the club to step away for personal reasons and informed us today that because of those reasons he has decided not to return," general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said. "Obviously, we are disappointed, but we have no other recourse than to suspend him."
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

OHL Roundup: Spitfires offence erupts for 10 goals in rout of Greyhounds

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. -- Will Cuylle and Ethan Miedema each scored twice and six other Windsor players found the back of the net as the Spitfires routed the Soo Greyhounds 10-4 Sunday in a battle of the OHL West Division's top two teams. Wyatt Johnston and Matthew Maggio had...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnet.ca

Nine Canadiens back from COVID-19 protocol, return to practice Sunday

In a return to practice Sunday after pausing team activities, the Montreal Canadiens welcomed back nine players who were previously in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol: Tyler Toffoli, Jake Allen, Arturri Lehkonen, Laurent Dauphin, Mike Hoffman, Ben Chiarot, David Savard, Chris Wideman and Samuel Montembault. All players except for Toffoli participated...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Fred VanVleet Is One of the Best Raptors Ever

Hour 4: Breaking Down Auston Matthews’ Dominance with Kris Versteeg. JD, Blake and Ailish speak to Stanley Cup champion Kris Versteeg, who looks at the play of Auston Matthews during the loss to the Avalanche and how he is so dominant on a night-to-night basis, the defensive pairings, and what the Leafs should do when it comes to giving Jack Campbell a rest in the upcoming stretch of games in favour of Petr Mrázek (0:21). Afterwards, more texts and tweets on your favourite non-traditional sports, and what could be added to the Olympics in the near future (25:38).The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Sports & Media or any affiliate.
SPORTS
Sportsnet.ca

Maple Leafs, Canucks road underdogs on Tuesday NHL odds

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be looking to rebound from a stunning loss in Colorado when they continue their six-game road trip on Tuesday by visiting the Vegas Golden Knights as small -105 underdogs on the NHL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Toronto blew an early 3-0 lead on...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog enters COVID-19 protocol

The Colorado Avalanche placed captain Gabriel Landeskog in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols on Monday. Landeskog is the only Avalanche player currently in protocols. Colorado last played the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. The 29-year-old Swede is having a stellar season in Denver, with 14 goals and 21 assists through 26...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Watch Live: Oilers GM Ken Holland addresses media amid team's slump

Editor's Note: If a video does not appear at the scheduled time, 10 a.m. MT / 12 p.m. ET, please refresh the page. Ken Holland, the general manager of the Edmonton Oilers, will address the media on Tuesday amid a period of prolonged struggles which has seen the club plummet down the league's standings.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Providence Bruins release Tuukka Rask from PTO, paving way for NHL return

The Providence Bruins, the AHL affiliate of the Boston Bruins, have released Tuukka Rask from his professional tryout contract, paving the way for his return to the NHL. The original plan for Rask, one of the best goalies in Bruins history with a franchise-record 306 wins, was to complete a short conditioning stint in the minors before rejoining Boston.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Holland confirms talks with Kane's agent, affirms belief in 'second chances'

Edmonton Oilers general manager and president of hockey operations Ken Holland confirmed on Tuesday he spoke to the agent of Evander Kane, the embattled forward whose off-ice choices and troubles put his NHL career on pause. The scope of those talks is not clear. "I've talked to his agent, his...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy