Tennessee State

Quick thaw, rain may trigger flooding in snow-covered Tennessee and Kentucky

By Alex Sosnowski,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 4 days ago
Warmer air and precipitation in the form of rain this weekend could raise the risk of flooding across parts of Tennessee and Kentucky that were blanketed by significant accumulations during a late-week snowstorm.

Thursday's storm dropped 6.3 inches of snow officially at Nashville International Airport, Tennessee, and that was the biggest storm there since 8 inches fell at the site nearly six years ago on Jan. 22, 2016. The storm had motorists stuck for hours on some of the highways in the region.

Immediately following the snowstorm, temperatures throughout the Tennessee and lower Ohio valleys plunged into the teens and single-digit readings, but AccuWeather forecasters say, a significant warmup is on the way that will lead to some rapid snowmelt. On top of that, the warmer air will be accompanied by rainfall.

"A storm moving in from the Plains will draw Gulf of Mexico moisture northward into the lower Mississippi, Tennessee and Ohio valley regions on Sunday, and that will lead to periods of drenching rain," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.

The thaw will help to melt off snow as well as hard-packed snow from roads and will help with the ongoing snow removal process, but some problems are anticipated as well.

A general 1-2 inches of rain is forecast by the end of Sunday with locally higher amounts possible.

"When combined with temperatures surging into the 40s, 50s F and even near 60 degrees in some locations, snow will melt quickly," Anderson said, adding that while there is not a huge amount of water locked up in the recent snowfall, it will contribute to the runoff.

The meltdown can lead to urban and poor drainage area flooding, especially where piles of snow are blocking storm drains on city streets and parking lots.

"Road crews and property owners may want to make sure storm drains are opened ahead of the storm to limit the risk of urban flooding," Anderson advised.

Meteorologists say motorists should not attempt to drive through flooded roadways as the water may be deeper than it appears and could cause vehicles to stall and lead to permanent electrical system damage.

Much of the area has received average amounts of rain to 150% of average rainfall, including the equivalent of melted snow, since early December. The Lexington, Kentucky, and Charleston, West Virginia, areas received 8-12 inches of snow from the storm on Thursday and between 2 and 2.50 inches of rain on New Year's Day. This means the ground beneath the snow is moist and may not be able to handle an additional 1-2 inches of rain over several hours when combined with the melting snow this weekend.

"Enough snow could melt when combined with the rain over urban, suburban and rural areas to lead to small stream flooding from later Saturday night to Sunday," Anderson added.

Forecasters expect that the runoff likely to occur won't be significant enough to lead to major flooding on the large rivers in the region, but the thaw can reverse the decline in water levels in some cases and trigger minor river flooding or renew that risk following the surge from earlier this week.

Much to the relief of people in communities hit by severe weather with tornadoes from Dec. 10-11 and New Year's Eve, the setup is not expected to trigger severe thunderstorms in areas that were blanketed by snow this week, but thunder, lightning and locally gusty winds can accompany the rain in some locations.

"The atmosphere could get unstable enough to lead to very brief, isolated heavy and gusty showers and thunderstorms on Sunday," Anderson said. Where this occurs, there might be an enhanced risk of flash flooding.

The greatest risk of storms turning severe this weekend will be farther south along the Interstate 10 and 20 corridors from eastern Texas to Alabama.

Those who chose to hit the Appalachian ski slopes early this weekend are advised that the same storm can bring a few hours of freezing rain early on Sunday. Roads could be icy for a time in parts of West Virginia, western Virginia, eastern Tennessee and western North Carolina, before the warmup commences.

In the wake of the rainstorm on Sunday, another quick temperature plunge is in store at the tail end of the weekend and the start of the new week.

"Areas of standing water and damp areas will freeze Sunday night," Anderson warned. Widespread low temperatures in the 20s are in store by Monday morning.

While the pattern next week may not be totally free from storm systems and perhaps a little wintry precipitation, the weather overall should be much less stormy in the region.

For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.

Comments / 3

Mary Huffman
4d ago

I myself love the snow here in TN. it comes one day and gone the next. the rain would be alright if we hadn't had do much this summer. but I'm not complaining it's God's way

Reply
2
AccuWeather

Northeast-bound storm causes havoc in Tennessee Valley

A large snowstorm caused treacherous traveling conditions for Tennessee and Kentucky. A large snowstorm brought significant accumulation to Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, marking the snowiest day in years. Nashville reported at least 4 inches of snow as of midday, making it the city's snowiest day since Jan. 22, 2016, when 8 inches of snow fell.
NASHVILLE, TN
AccuWeather

Record-breaking winter storm wreaks havoc across Tennessee Valley

A large snowstorm caused treacherous traveling conditions in Tennessee and Kentucky and helped smash a record that stood for more than 100 years. A large snowstorm brought significant accumulation to Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, marking the snowiest day in years. Nashville reported at least 4 inches of snow as of midday, making it the city's snowiest day since Jan. 22, 2016, when 8 inches of snow fell.
NASHVILLE, TN
AccuWeather

Severe storms, tornadoes rattled Houston area

The second severe weather outbreak in a month targeted Texas and Louisiana this weekend, as reports of gusty winds and tornadoes came flooding in. AccuWeather forecasters accurately predicted that a cold front tearing into mild, humid air from the Gulf of Mexico would be the trigger for severe thunderstorm development in the south-central United States late on Saturday and Sunday.
TEXAS STATE
AccuWeather

2021 sees 20 billion-dollar weather disasters, fewer than active 2020

However, even though there were fewer billion-dollar weather disasters, about three times more fatalities were blamed on extreme weather last year than in 2020. This past calendar year was the fourth-warmest year on record for the United States, fueling the second-most billion-dollar disasters ever recorded in the U.S., according to data released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Coldest air of the season thus far to usher in the Midwest, Northeast

Frigid conditions are on their way to the northeastern United States this week after a powerful cold front sweeps through the region. Bitter cold and high pressure are likely to arrive in the North Central states on Monday, with forecast temperatures in the middle teens in Chicago. This time of year the Windy City usually has afternoon temperatures just around freezing.
CHICAGO, IL
AccuWeather

Record-setting snowfall blitzes Buffalo

It seems that Mother Nature has finally found the switch to turn on the lake-effect snow machine. Intense lake-effect snow bands pummeled Buffalo and surrounding areas of western New York on Thursday, producing record-breaking snowfall and creating whiteout conditions on the roadways in areas that have been in the midst of a snow drought so far this winter.
BUFFALO, NY
AccuWeather

Heavy lake-effect snow buries Buffalo, more on the way

A significant lake-effect snow event continued Thursday, one day after parts of Michigan were buried under a foot of snow. And as Arctic air continues to pour over the largely unfrozen Great Lakes, AccuWeather forecasters say more snow will pile up through Friday. Snow began to fall in earnest on...
BUFFALO, NY
AccuWeather

More snow to target Colorado communities ravaged by historic wildfires

AccuWeather meteorologists say an active weather pattern will continue across the nation's midsection as a storm from the Pacific Northwest targets the Rockies and eventually the Appalachians with accumulating snowfall. Another wave of cold and snow was targeting portions of Utah, Wyoming and Colorado on Wednesday, said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist...
COLORADO STATE
