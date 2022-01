Some qualified American families could get a new stimulus check worth $3,600 this year as they file their taxes to the Internal Service Revenue. In a recently published article in BGR, some recipients or American families decided that they didn’t need or want the six-monthly cheques upfront for whatever reason. In that situation, they’ll receive the full amount of the child tax credit this year. Instead of a check, the payment will be in the form of a lump-sum tax credit.

