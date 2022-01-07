UTPB welcomes new Provost, Executive VP of Academic Affairs

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – According to a recent press release from the University of Texas Permian Basin, Texas native Dr. Susan Ganter has been named as the new Provost and Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs.

The press release states that Dr. Ganter brings years of experience and knowledge with her from her role as Dean of College of Arts and Sciences and Mathematics Professor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University as well as School Director and Department Chair at Virginia Tech, Clemson University, and East Carolina.

UTPB’s 5 colleges, which hold more than 70 undergraduate programs and graduate programs along with certificates will be overseen by Dr. Ganter.

