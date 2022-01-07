ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

UTPB welcomes new Provost, Executive VP of Academic Affairs

By Tatiana Battle
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b3Ruu_0dfdQKSQ00

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – According to a recent press release from the University of Texas Permian Basin, Texas native Dr. Susan Ganter has been named as the new Provost and Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs.

The press release states that Dr. Ganter brings years of experience and knowledge with her from her role as Dean of College of Arts and Sciences and Mathematics Professor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University as well as School Director and Department Chair at Virginia Tech, Clemson University, and East Carolina.

UTPB’s 5 colleges, which hold more than 70 undergraduate programs and graduate programs along with certificates will be overseen by Dr. Ganter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

ECISD creates new teacher training program

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) – Ector County Independent School District announced today that its accepting applications for a new program called ‘Para 2 Teacher’. Paraprofessionals are specially trained and educationally credited workers that assist students in schools under the supervision of a teacher that they’re assigned. The Para 2 Teacher program is a part of […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

COVID-19 numbers soar across Odessa, Midland

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (Nexstar)- Both Medical Center Hospital and Midland Memorial Hospital are reporting a significant rise in coronavirus related hospitalizations as the highly transmissible Omicron variant makes its way across Texas.  As of Tuesday morning, MCH reported it is caring for 82 patients with the virus, a sharp increase from last Thursday when the […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

UTPB Women’s basketball adjusting to long layoff

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – UTPB’s women’s basketball hasn’t seen much action in the last month. The last game they played was on December 29th and they went two weeks before that without a game. Their last three games have been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols. Many of the games they’ve been in have been close […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Voter registration ends this month

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) – The Joint Primary Elections are coming up and in order to cast your ballot on March 1st you must be registered to vote. According to the Ector County Elections Office, the deadline to register to vote is January 31st. Applications for voter registration can be done online with the Secretary […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
State
Texas State
Odessa, TX
Education
Odessa, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Dean, TX
Local
Texas Education
ABC Big 2 News

MISD to host upcoming school fair

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Students and families will have a chance to meet campus leaders and find out more about the learning opportunities across the district which will include neighborhood schools, schools of choice, gifted and talented programs, pre-k, and more. More than 40 district programs and schools are participating in the school fair. According […]
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson University#College#Utpb#Academic Affairs#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC Big 2 News

Baylor decides on plan for students coming back to campus

WACO, Texas – Baylor has been debating on whether the semester should start virtually, but they officially decided students will be in person for classes starting January 18. They have made decisions for the first month, and on January 31 university officials will re-evaluate. “We’ve proven that our Covid-19 precautions have worked and have kept […]
WACO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa College to require vaccines for all employees

ODESSA, Texas — All Odessa College employees, except certain exempt employees such as online instructors, will be required to be fully vaccinated no later than February 9, according to documents obtained by ABC Big 2 News. To be considered fully vaccinated, employees must get a single dose vaccine no later than January 26 or obtain […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Big Red Machine: OHS off to best start in 21 years

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – For the first time in what seems like forever the Odessa High Bronchos are rocking rims and rocking gyms this winter. The OHS basketball team is looking like a big red machine with a 19-4 start to the season, the program’s best start in 21 years. But don’t tell them they’re […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC Big 2 News

Governor Greg Abbott announces re-election in McAllen

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott made an appearance at the Hispanic Leadership Summit on Jan. 8 to officially announce his re-election campaign. “We need a proven winner who will fight to secure the future of Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “That is why, today, I am here in the Rio Grande Valley to officially […]
MCALLEN, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Finding your zen during the pandemic

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – One local yoga studio is using special yoga techniques to help the community de-stress during the pandemic. rOming Yoga Studio in Odessa is a unique space created for people to unwind and quiet their minds for about an hour each day every Monday through Sunday. Instructor and co-owner Nancy Burrelli says […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Texas population continues to grow

ODESSA, Texas — More people are moving to Texas! According to the latest 2021 census, the population of Texas grew drastically more than any other state, and looks like it will continue that way. Now, local realtors are having to adjust. This past year, the Lone Star state has become the most popular state to […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo is back in the Basin

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) – The Ector County Coliseum traded in its ice rink for several pounds of dirt to welcome stock show and rodeo participants from across the state of Texas for the annual Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo. Ropers, bull-riders, and showmen traveled far and wide to put their best foot forward on […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ECISD students return to school amid Covid-19 cases surging

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) – As students make their way back to school, ECISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri says that the school district has been preparing for a safe return back since the beginning of the pandemic The school district plans on ramping up its safety protocols as cases of Covid-19 rise across the country. […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Running for a cause in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Only a few days have gone by since we rang in the New Year and a lot of people are trying to stick to their New Year’s resolutions. One of the most common New Year’s Resolutions is … exercise more. But staying committed to it can be quite a challenge. One […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MCH ER will no longer administer COVID-19 tests

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Medical Center Hospital announced Friday its Emergency Department will no longer be testing for COVD-19 or other viruses, unless the patient needs to be hospitalized or has an emergency medical condition that needs immediate treatment.  Those patients with no or mild symptoms who are simply seeking a test are asked to visit […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
358K+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy