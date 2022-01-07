ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Just like last year, Senators must prepare for hectic schedule

Sportsnet.ca
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA year ago at this time, the NHL was gearing up for its ‘one-off’ condensed schedule due to COVID-19. In the case of the Ottawa Senators, a 56-game schedule would begin on Jan. 15 and end May 12 -- 56 games crammed into 118 days. Welcome to...

www.sportsnet.ca

NHL
NHL

