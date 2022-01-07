ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 more Kansas State football players transferring

By Ryan Black rblack@themercury.com
The Manhattan Mercury
 4 days ago

Two more Kansas State football players are leaving the program. Defensive tackle Tyrone Taleni entered the transfer portal Thursday. Running back Clyde Price joined him Friday morning.

A K-State spokesman confirmed to The Mercury Friday morning that both players are transferring.

They are the second and third players, respectively, to move on since the team’s win over LSU in the Texas Bowl Tuesday night. Linebacker DaVonte Pritchard entered the transfer portal Wednesday.

Neither Taleni nor Price ever saw much playing time during their Wildcat careers.

Hailing from Samoa, Taleni joined the program prior to the 2020 season after spending 2019 at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, Calif., where he tallied 26 tackles (six for loss) and 3.5 sacks.

Taleni appeared in three games for the Wildcats in 2020, finishing with one tackle that went for a loss: a sack in the team’s Sunflower Showdown win over Kansas. Taleni played in seven of K-State’s 13 games during the 2021 campaign, ending with four tackles (one for loss) and a sack.

A native of Kansas City, Mo., Price was a member of the Wildcats’ first signing class under head coach Chris Klieman in 2019. He redshirted that fall.

Price took the field just one time as a Wildcat, playing on special teams in the 2020 finale versus Texas.

He never recorded any individual stats.

IN THIS ARTICLE
