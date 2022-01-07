Plastic surgeon offers free treatment to artist with deformity

Plastic surgeon performs free surgery to remove deformity File photo. (BraunS/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — A New York plastic surgeon has volunteered his services to help an artist who was embarrassed about a growth on his nose.

Conrado Estrada was diagnosed with rhinophyma, described by the National Institutes of Health as a nasal deformity where tumor-like growths appear on the nose.

Estrada told WABC he was embarrassed by the growth on his nose, which made it hard to breathe, especially when out in public. “I felt bad — I felt bad because when I went out, people stared at me, and it was a burden for me,” Estrada told WABC.

Estrada was doing work at the home of Dr. Thomas Romo, a plastic surgeon in New York, when the doctor saw him and immediately wanted to help. “I see this guy and I just told my staff … ‘We’re going to take care of this guy.’ I said ‘book him. We’re not going to charge him.’” Romo told Fox News.

Romo performed the two-hour surgery to remove the deformity and repair Estrada’s nose, WABC reported. Estrada told the station he is feeling great post-surgery and that his life has changed for the better.

