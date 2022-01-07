ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Plastic surgeon offers free treatment to artist with deformity

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b53xz_0dfdPbES00
Plastic surgeon performs free surgery to remove deformity File photo. (BraunS/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — A New York plastic surgeon has volunteered his services to help an artist who was embarrassed about a growth on his nose.

Conrado Estrada was diagnosed with rhinophyma, described by the National Institutes of Health as a nasal deformity where tumor-like growths appear on the nose.

Estrada told WABC he was embarrassed by the growth on his nose, which made it hard to breathe, especially when out in public. “I felt bad — I felt bad because when I went out, people stared at me, and it was a burden for me,” Estrada told WABC.

Estrada was doing work at the home of Dr. Thomas Romo, a plastic surgeon in New York, when the doctor saw him and immediately wanted to help. “I see this guy and I just told my staff … ‘We’re going to take care of this guy.’ I said ‘book him. We’re not going to charge him.’” Romo told Fox News.

Romo performed the two-hour surgery to remove the deformity and repair Estrada’s nose, WABC reported. Estrada told the station he is feeling great post-surgery and that his life has changed for the better.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Hero rat who sniffed landmines dies at age 8

Magawa, the heroic rat awarded a medal for his work detecting landmines, died at age eight. Magawa sniffed out more than 100 landmines and other explosives over his five-year career in Cambodia, the BBC reported. He worked to alert his human handlers to landmines so they could be safely removed.
ANIMALS
WSOC Charlotte

Special rescues help ailing owners find pets' next home

NEW YORK — (AP) — Who will take your pet when you die?. The question often doesn't have an easy answer, especially for ill or older people headed to residential nursing care or assisted living. During the pandemic, specialized rescue, advocacy and adoption services run by volunteers are trying to fill the void, one pet at a time.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Entertainment
WSOC Charlotte

Author Kwame Alexander to launch new trilogy this fall

NEW YORK — (AP) — A trilogy by award-winning children's author Kwame Alexander that tells the saga of an African family begins this fall with “The Door of No Return.”. The book will be published Sept. 27, Little Brown & Company announced Tuesday. According to the publisher, the three books follow the lives of 11-year-old Kofi and his family from pre-colonial Ghana to the “woes and wonders” they face in Europe and America.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Surgeon#Deformity#Wabc#Fox News
WSOC Charlotte

Want to live on a cruise ship? New ship will offer the opportunity

Cruising is often thought of as an option for an extravagant vacation, but a company is working to change that by creating a luxury residential ship. Storylines is projected to launch in 2024 and will have fully furnished rooms between one and four bedrooms, along with studios and two-story penthouses on its ship, CNN reported. The price for those homes range from $400,000 up to $8 million, per CNN.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
72K+
Followers
79K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy