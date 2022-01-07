ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terry Marks

By Keara McGraw
stpetecatalyst.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerry Marks had big shoes to fill when she replaced John Collins as CEO of the nonprofit St. Petersburg Arts Alliance in the spring of 2021. Collins, who had...

stpetecatalyst.com

stpetecatalyst.com

Former Holocaust Museum CEO joins Creative Pinellas

January 11, 2022 - Elizabeth Gelman, former CEO of the Florida Holocaust Museum, has joined Creative Pinellas as the arts support organization's Interim Gallery Director. “As we cautiously find our way out of isolation, what a joy to be asked to oversee the gallery for the next few months," Gelman said in a prepared statement, "to help create and drive the strategic vision of an arts venue that has the potential to become an essential regional player for artists, residents, and tourists alike.”
ARTnews

NEH Grants Go to LACMA Expansion, ‘Living’ Dred Scott History Museum, and Met Chia Oil Project

The National Endowment for the Humanities has given out $24.7 million to grants to an array of arts spaces, researchers, and historical sites, with the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and the Metropolitan Museum of Art receiving some of the biggest amounts for future projects. LACMA got a $500,000 match grant for the construction of galleries in a controversial expansion designed by Peter Zumthor. Those galleries, which are named for trustee David Geffen, who pledged $150 million toward the museum in 2017, are expected to do away with the boundaries that have historically sectioned off parts of LACMA’s displays by...
State
New York State
The Retro Bliss

The US Banned Sliced Bread

People love food and wherever you go in the world, that’s one of the topics that you can easily talk to anyone about regardless of your cultural differences. Here in the United States, we’ve had a very old saying for a long time, which is the best thing since sliced bread.
stpetecatalyst.com

Brandes, USFSP and SPC discuss joint nursing program amid shortages

St. Petersburg Sen. Jeff Brandes is working with the University of South Florida St. Petersburg and St. Petersburg College to address a nursing shortage that he said is reaching a critical level. As the region and state fight off the latest wave of Covid cases, Brandes said immediate action is...
CBS LA

Emmy Award-Winning TV Director Dick Carson Dies At 92

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Emmy Award-winning television director Dick Carson has died at the age of 92, according to Variety and other publications. Dick, who’s older brother was well-known television host Johnny Carson, died at his home in Studio City on December 19 following a bout with an illness. Relatives of Carson’s say he died peacefully. Carson’s death was announced on Sunday by his publicist, Variety reported. He was best known as the TV director of “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” as well as “Wheel of Fortune.” However, Carson’s television career began well before when he started working for KOGO TV in...
Variety

Mark Lima Named CBS News Washington Bureau Chief

CBS News named Mark Lima, previously its West Coast bureau chief, to oversee its Washington bureau, part of a broadening of senior executives at the pivotal outpost. The Washington bureau has taken on more importance in recent years, owing to a decision to move production of “CBS Evening News” to the nation’s capital in 2019. As part of the moves, Mary Hager, executive producer of “Face The Nation,” was given the additional role of executive editor of politics. Matthew Mosk, a veteran of ABC News, was named senior investigative editorial director. “We are investing in the future of CBS News by continuing to...
WKBN

Woodstock festival co-creator dies

Michael Pagnotta, a spokesperson for Lang’s family, said Sunday the 77-year-old had been battling non-Hodgkin lymphoma and passed away Saturday at New York’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
stpetecatalyst.com

VINTAGE ST. PETE: Seventy smokin’ years: Ted Peters’ unlikely fish tale

Pasadena Avenue was just two narrow, unpaved lanes when Ted Peters bought a single acre of mangroves and sand in 1950. There was no retail in the scrubby, salty wilderness, no professional buildings, no apartments, no condo towers. You could cast a line right into the water across the road. Peters had to build a seawall, and backfill the rear of his property, to keep Boca Ciega Bay out.
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete couple ‘moving forward’ after Mississippi highway crash

For Gregg and Leslie Ciccone, the horrifying events of Dec. 19 are ever-so-slowly fading into memory. The St. Petersburg couple had sold their boutique bakery, swah-rey, and were headed west across Interstate 10 towards California, where Leslie was to start a new job in San Diego. At 2:45 a.m., an...
stpetecatalyst.com

Helen Levine to lead Corcoran’s expansion into St. Petersburg

Well-known policy advisor and consultant Helen Levine has joined the Corcoran Partners firm, where she will lead operations in St. Petersburg. Corcoran Partners, a government relations and advocacy firm representing local and federal clients, celebrated the firm’s expansion into St. Pete with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting event Thursday. Although there isn’t a physical office yet in the city, it was a symbolic moment of the firm adding Levine, who will have her boots on the ground serving the market.
stpetecatalyst.com

USF installs reverse vending machines to increase recycling

January 7, 2022 - The University of South Florida has partnered with Coca-Cola to increase recycling efforts through reverse vending machines (RVM). Funded by Coca-Cola, the six machines accept plastic bottles and aluminum cans. The company is donating five cents to the USF Feed-A-Bull Food Pantry for every can or bottle the six machines receive, up to $5,000 a year. Coca-Cola maintains the machines, although they accept empty cans and bottles from any brand. No cleaning is required, but the RVM returns materials that do not meet recycling criteria, such as glass. The RVM crushes and sorts the recyclables before Coca-Cola’s subcontractor, Atlas, collects them. Each machine’s capacity is about 900 crushed containers. Coca-Cola installed four machines on the Tampa campus and two on the St. Petersburg campus.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Recollecting with Terry Glasenapp’s collection

Original Beatles albums, tickets and memorabilia from Woodstock, old newspaper clippings, music festival posters and portraits of himself sketched by friends or published in local papers. The exhibit “Recollectivity” by local artist Terry Glasenapp is his personal collection of interesting things, walking through history in the valley — with some...
