Terry Marks

The National Endowment for the Humanities has given out $24.7 million to grants to an array of arts spaces, researchers, and historical sites, with the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and the Metropolitan Museum of Art receiving some of the biggest amounts for future projects. LACMA got a $500,000 match grant for the construction of galleries in a controversial expansion designed by Peter Zumthor. Those galleries, which are named for trustee David Geffen, who pledged $150 million toward the museum in 2017, are expected to do away with the boundaries that have historically sectioned off parts of LACMA’s displays by...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO