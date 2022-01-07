Semi-truck cargo catches fire on I-5 S near Nyberg Street
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A semi truck’s cargo bay caught fire and billowed smoke Friday morning on I-5 S at the Southwest Nyberg Street exit, fire officials said.
According to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, firefighters responded to a semi-truck on fire around 9:30 a.m.
TVF&R said the truck was transporting food so there was not any concern of hazardous cargo and the fire was brought under control quickly.
Traffic is moving slowly through the area, fire officials said.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.
Comments / 1