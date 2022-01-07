ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Semi-truck cargo catches fire on I-5 S near Nyberg Street

By Sam Campbell
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A semi truck’s cargo bay caught fire and billowed smoke Friday morning on I-5 S at the Southwest Nyberg Street exit, fire officials said.

An ODOT highway camera shows the semi truck with scorch marks at the back of its cargo bay Friday on I-5 S near Nyberg Street. (Courtesy/ODOT)

According to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, firefighters responded to a semi-truck on fire around 9:30 a.m.

TVF&R said the truck was transporting food so there was not any concern of hazardous cargo and the fire was brought under control quickly.

Traffic is moving slowly through the area, fire officials said.

